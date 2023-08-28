Former Steelers 1st-Round Pick Potential Cut Candidate with New Team

Terrell Edmunds could be the odd man out in a loaded safety room. The Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick (No. 28) of the 2018 NFL draft joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent on March 24, 2023.

“A five-year Steelers starter, Edmunds may open the season as a first-teamer for the Eagles, but he’s also not a lock to make the club, which speaks to the uncertainty in Philly’s crowded safety competition, which includes Justin Evans and rookie Sydney Brown,” wrote CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.

Edmunds’ best ability was his availability. The Virginia Tech product started 75 of the 79 games over five seasons and produced 70 tackles (three for loss), 2.0 sacks, five interceptions and five passes defended, per Pro Football Reference.

It’s hard to see Philadelphia flat-out releasing Edmunds. He still has plenty of trade value, and with how general manager Howie Roseman works, he could spin it to his advantage. They’d be left with just $250,000 (versus $600,000 if released) on the books in dead money, according to Over the Cap. Should the hypothetical receiving team assume his $2 million contract, the Eagles would see a cap savings of $1.671 million.

Offensive Lineman Kendrick Green Potential Cut Candidate for Steelers

What to do with offensive lineman Kendrick Green? That seems to be one of the biggest questions of the offseason.

As has been the story of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green had a subpar preseason. He was penalized for holding in consecutive weeks versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills and botched two snaps — a basic fundamental of playing center.

“Not good enough,” Mike Tomlin said bluntly of Green’s performance in an August 19 press conference. “Routine things routinely is what we expect, and it doesn’t get any more fundamental than C/Q exchanges.”

This all points to Green being a candidate for the chopping block when cutdown day rears its ugly head on August 29.

“Pittsburgh has worked to improve its offensive front the last two years, adding Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels,” Benjamin wrote. “Now Green, a 2021 third-rounder who started 15 games at center as a rookie, appears to be on the outside looking in as a bench piece.”

Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard was thrown into the fire at center. Maurkice Pouncey retired the season before, and Pittsburgh had a vacancy. Unfortunately, Green floundered filling it. He wracked up nine penalties and, according to Pro Football Focus, was consistently beaten by defenders, allowing 19 pressures on Ben Roethlisberger, including three ugly sacks. After 15 starts, he was benched for the final two games of the season and all of 2022.

If they release Green, he’s not likely to clear waivers to find his way back to the Steelers practice squad. While he’s struggled in Pittsburgh, he could be attractive to a team desperate for a serviceable guard with starting experience.

Guard Kevin Dotson Traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Draft Pick Swap

Speaking of guards, the Pittsburgh Steelers jettisoned one of theirs. Veteran Kevin Dotson, selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on August 27. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Pittsburgh receives L.A.’s 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick while sending their 2024 fifth-round and 2025 sixth-round picks and Dotson.

Steelers are trading OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams, sources tell ESPN. Trade also comes with picks swap. Steelers and Rams swap 2024 4th and 5th. Steelers get the Rams' 4th; and Rams get the Steelers' 5th. In 2025, Steelers get Rams' 5th rounder, and Rams get Steelers' 6th — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2023

After starting 30 of his 39 appearances over three seasons with the Steelers, Dotson was relegated to a backup role with the addition of veterans Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency. Pittsburgh’s do-it-all seventh-round lineman Spencer Anderson also enjoyed a strong preseason. According to Steelers Depot, the trade clears $1.08 million in cap space.