Texans Lead Steelers 21-17 at Halftime

The Pittsburgh Steelers started slowly during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, falling behind 14-3 before scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives to take a 17-14 lead.

Both scores were touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger, first an 11-yarder to tight end Eric Ebron and then a 25-yarder to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was Ebron’s first touchdown as a member of the Steelers.

Here’s the touchdown celebration that was instigated by Ebron.

And here’s the celebration that was authored by Smith-Schuster.

After that Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson led the Texans on a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took just fifty seconds. The drive was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Will Fuller, allowing Houston to regain the lead with less than a minute to go in the first half.

In a nice moment, J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt embraced at midfield before the game.

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Deshaun Watson

Ben Roethlisberger completed 11 of 18 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Pittsburgh’s leading receiver at the midway mark was Smith-Schuster, who caught three passes for 43 yards and one TD. Ebron also caught three passes for 33 yards and a TD.

Deshaun Watson was 14 of 18 for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Receivers Randall Cobb and Will Fuller caught three passes each for 61 and 40 yards, respectively, with each contributing a TD reception.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injuries

In terms of injuries, the Steelers lost fullback Derek Watt to a hamstring injury; he is questionable to return.

#Steelers FB Derek Watt has a hamstring injury. His return is questionable to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 27, 2020

In addition, wide receiver Diontae Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is considered questionable as well.

#Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to today's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 27, 2020

Around the AFC North

In today’s other AFC North games, the Cleveland Browns lead Washington 17-7 at the half and the Cincinnati Bengals lead the Philadelphia Eagles 10-6.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been taking a beating, including this hard hit by Malik Jackson that drew a roughing the passer penalty, though its not clear why it was a foul.

Joe Burrow being evaluated after this hit pic.twitter.com/ZulZCj614w — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings lead the Tennessee Titans 17-9 at intermission. The Steelers visit Nashville next weekend to take on the Titans.

