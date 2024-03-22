Tomlin, Khan among Steelers staff at Michigan Pro Day: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a strong presence at the University of Michigan’s March 22 pro day, according to a report.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy tweeted the morning of March 22 that Steelers general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin are in attendance.

According to Nagy’s tweet, seven NFL head coaches and nine general managers made the trip to Ann Arbor.

The widespread NFL interest in Michigan’s pro day is no surprise considering the team has a record 18 players who received invitations to the 2024 combine. LSU previously held the record with 16 invitees in 2020.

Many eyes will surely be on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is projected to be a high first-round pick, but there are several other Wolverines who could be a potential fit in Pittsburgh.

Receiver Roman Wilson Catching Tomlin’s Eye

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is likely one of the players Khan and company will continue to watch closely ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Receiver is an area where the Steelers remain particularly thin after the team traded Diontae Johnson and parted ways with Allen Robinson.

Wilson’s budding relationship with the Steelers was already evident during practices leading up to the Senior Bowl on February 3.

According to Nick Farabaugh with Pittsburgh Sports Now, Tomlin pulled aside Wilson and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and challenged them to face each other throughout practice.

This tweet from Farabaugh on January 31 shows the two players battling in a Senior Bowl practice.

Farabaugh also reports Wilson met with the Steelers twice during the Senior Bowl.

“Meeting Mike Tomlin, I mean he’s a great guy,” Wilson told Pittsburgh Sports Now at the Senior Bowl. “Sometimes at events like this, it’s crazy to see a guy like that come over to you. You wouldn’t think a guy like would talk to you. Then you realize you’re at this level. But he’s been awesome.”

Wilson was a four-time letterman at Michigan.

As a senior in 2023, he started all 15 games. He finished Michigan’s national championship season with 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wilson was also an All-Big Ten selection in 2023.

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson is also participating in the team’s pro day.

Steelers Keeping Tabs on Corner Mike Sainristil

The Steelers have also repeatedly shown interest in cornerbacks in the 2024 offseason.

The team drafted cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Corey Trice Jr. in 2023 and traded for Donte Jackson on March 12, but the group is still somewhat short-staffed, especially at the slot position.

Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan are both free agents.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported on March 21 that former Steelers cornerback James Pierre is signing with the Washington Commanders.

The team also released Patrick Peterson on March 8.

In a February 29 report, Alan Saunders with Pittsburgh Sports Now said the Steelers formally met with several top corner prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine, including Michigan’s Mike Sainristil.

Sainristil was a five-year contributor at Michigan and played his first three seasons at receiver. He switched to cornerback at the start of the 2022 season.

In two seasons at corner, he registered 102 tackles and seven interceptions. In 2023 he led the team in interceptions and led defensive backs in tackles.

Cornerback Josh Wallace, a three-year captain at Michigan, is also participating at the team’s pro day.