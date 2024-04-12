Proposed Trade Scenario Sends Steelers Versatile ‘Sleeper Pick’

The Pittsburgh Steelers trading up the draft board in the first round, as they did last year, was a popular rumor early this offseason. But the idea of the Steelers moving back from No. 20 overall is now growing in popularity. Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh took the idea one step further, proposing the Steelers select Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton after a trade back in the first round.

“That could make him a sleeper pick,” Farabaugh wrote. “Maybe not at 20th overall since that seems a bit rich for where his stock will be, but in a trade-back scenario, the puzzle pieces all fit together.”

Farabaugh didn’t specify where the Steelers should trade back to in order to draft Guyton. But a move back from No. 20 will provide the Steelers more draft capital to fill their needs at not only offensive tackle but also center, wide receiver and potentially other spots such as cornerback, inside linebacker and safety.

Targeting Guyton would also give the Steelers offensive line flexibility. Not only is his draft stock on the rise, he has the ability to play both left and right tackle.

“Ascending tackle prospect with the traits and tape to project a bright future as a high-level pass protector in the league,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He should become a talented starter at either tackle position.”

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton Visits Steelers

The Steelers have been connected with most of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 draft class. Guyton hasn’t been a popular choice for the Steelers in mock drafts, though, because he’s not a consensus top 20 pick.

ESPN and Bleacher Report both have Guyton ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the upcoming draft class. Pro Football Focus placed Guyton at No. 30 on their rankings.

At offensive tackle, the highest Guyton was ranked by draft experts at those outlets was seventh.

But Farabaugh called Guyton a fit for the Steelers after the team invited the Oklahoma tackle for a visit. Farabaugh reported himself that the Steelers hosted Guyton, along with Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, for a pre-draft visit on April 11.

Guyton could be an ideal fit because he can play either left or right tackle.

Last year, the Steelers drafted Broderick Jones with the intention of him becoming the team’s franchise left tackle. But Jones started at right tackle during the second half of 2023.

Although general manager Omar Khan hyped Jones’ future as a left tackle at the NFL combine, it remains unclear which position Jones will play in 2024.

With Guyton, the Steelers could keep Jones at right tackle or flip him back to left tackle. Either way, Guyton is a candidate to directly or indirectly replace Steelers incumbent left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Guyton’s biggest strength appears to also be a fit for Pittsburgh. While Guyton could improve as a run blocker, Zierlein argued he has a “bright future as a high-level pass protector.”

“Guyton’s value comes with his pass protection, as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock,” wrote Zierlein.

The Steelers want to be a run-first offense. But their pass protection must improve with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to be behind center in 2024.

Wilson and Fields each took at least 99 sacks from 2022-23.

What the Steelers Could Receive in a Trade Back for Guyton

Again, Farabaugh didn’t include the exact trade compensation the Steelers could receive to move back roughly 10 spots for Guyton. But there’s a recent draft trade that gives Steelers fans an idea what a trade back could yield.

In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the New England Patriots for the No. 21 selection. To move up eight spots, the Chiefs gave up third and fourth-round choices (No. 94 and 121 overall). The Patriots also received the No. 29 overall pick.

So, in theory, the Steelers could move back to one of the last few picks in the first round to grab Guyton. Then, they would have two additional choices, one of which could be on Day 2.

If the Steelers identify Guyton as one of their top offensive tackle prospects after his visit, a trade back for him could become very tempting. Not only would the move give the Steelers a versatile tackle prospect, the extra draft capital could be very useful, especially if Khan plans to move up in the second round for a center.