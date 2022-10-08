Bills’ All-Pro Fires Back at Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: ‘Don’t Do It’

One thing became evident early in Kenny Pickett‘s first game on October 2: He has an air of confidence about him.

So when a reporter asked the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie about the historically unfavorable odds predicted for their upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, Pickett asserted, “You guys, everyone else thinks we’re underdogs. We don’t, so we’re gonna go in there with some confidence.

“We know how great we can be when we’re detailed and we execute at a high level. So, it’s the details, it’s the little things. Guys run at the right depth, I’ve got to be on time, give a great ball. They’ll make the plays. The line will protect; they’ve been doing an unbelievable job all year. I have a ton of confidence in those guys. It’s really everyone doing their part, and we’ll be okay.”

Here’s QB1 Kenny Pickett on being a historic 14-pt underdog (the largest Steelers spread since the merger) in his first NFL start: pic.twitter.com/evBzZKXqAP — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 5, 2022

The Steelers face a massive hurdle in “doing their part” in Buffalo on October 9: The Bills have a hungry and aggressive defense — one of the NFL’s best.

A key cog in making that defense go is All-Pro linebacker Von Miller who aims to be one of Pickett’s worst nightmares on Sunday.

Miller already tried getting under the rookie’s skin when responding harshly to Pickett’s underdog comments.

“Who thinks you’re an underdog, bud?” Miller said in a live stream. “Like, geez, Kenny. Nobody said… whaaa? Stop it, Kenny! Don’t try to get crazy on us, man. Just come in and play the game. Why’s he looking at the spread? Nobody looks at the spread of the game. Like, nobody’s looking at none of that. We’re just getting ready to play the Steelers. Don’t try to get fake mad. Don’t try to get crazy on us. Nobody thinks you’re underdogs, Kenny. Don’t do it.”

What is Von Miller on about here? Of course the Steelers are underdogs. Wasn’t exactly the most brash response from Kenny Pickett to an undeniable fact: the Bills are favored by 14. pic.twitter.com/OBz3nOIR9T — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 6, 2022

Steelers Are 14.5-Point Underdogs at Bills

Von Miller might want to get those glasses of his checked because the Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs and of historic proportions. Pittsburgh heads to Buffalo as 14.5-point underdogs, the largest spread under head coach Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher. In fact, the Steelers are the only team to have never been two-touchdown underdogs since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The greatest disparity the Steelers faced was in 1996 when the Dallas Cowboys were favored by 13.5 points in Super Bowl 30. Pittsburgh lost by 10 points.

The Bills’ pass-rusher is undoubtedly trying to downplay the situation.

Since 2010, underdog teams are 10-77 when per Pro Football Reference’s Stathead.