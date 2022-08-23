Steelers Work out Another OT; Mike Tomlin Offers ‘Hopeful’ Injury Update

The Steelers are leaving no stone unturned in hopes of improving the team’s offensive tackle depth. On Monday, Pittsburgh worked out Texas A&M product Carson Green, even as it signed former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Adrian Ealy.

Presumably, the Steelers chose Ealy over Green; the two are the same age, 23, not to mention the same size, with Green at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds and Ealy listed as being just one pound heavier.

It’s also worth noting that Green played his college football at Texas A&M, and that the Steelers have expressed interest in him before. In fact, former assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan worked him out the Aggies’ Pro Day in 2021, though the Steelers ended up selecting his linemate, Dan Moore Jr., in the fourth round of the draft, while Green went undrafted.

Ealy and Green possess a similar amount of NFL experience, as the latter spent much of last season on Houston’s practice squad and signed a one-year Reserve/Futures contract with the Texans in March. After getting waived by the Texans in early June he was picked up the Titans, but he failed to survive Tennessee’s first round of training camp cuts, hence his free agent status.

Had Pittsburgh elected to sign Green, it would now have three former Texas A&M offensive linemen on its 85-man roster. It was less than a week ago that the Steelers claimed center Ryan McCollum off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Mike Tomlin’s Injury Update

At his press conference on Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the existence of two new injuries, with one of the players being inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

“He’s got an ankle today, but it can be described as day-to-day,” said Tomlin.

As for backup offensive lineman Joe Haeg, “he’s got a concussion and is in the protocol and is getting close to a return,” related Tomlin.

The Steelers head coach went on to say he’s “hopeful” that rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III and third-year linebacker Alex Highsmith will soon be able to return from their respective injuries, with Austin nursing a foot problem and Highsmith dealing with a rib injury.

“We’re optimistic and hopeful about all injured guys participating this weekend and we’ll make whatever necessary, appropriate moves as the game gets extremely close,” he concluded, referring to the 2022 preseason finale, which will take place on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET), when the Steelers (2-0) host the Detroit Lions (1-1).

Synchronized Touchdown Celebration Re-Visited

On an even more uplifting note: On Monday Brooke Pryor of ESPN highlighted the synchronized hop/skip touchdown celebration unwittingly performed by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor, which occurred after Pickett threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Benny Snell Jr. against the Jaguars this past Saturday.

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/lcQgLu3HNz — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 22, 2022

Pryor asked Okarafor about said celebration after practice on Monday. The fifth-year veteran insisted that it was totally spontaneous, and said it’s the first time he has ever skipped while celebrating a big play.

Chuks Okorafor said he’s never skipped in celebration, never seen Kenny Pickett do it either. Completely random they both did it IN SYNC during the game Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SXmThBEx3S — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 22, 2022



