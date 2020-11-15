Rajon Rondo’s Lakers Return Probability Addressed in Recent Betting Odds

Rajon Rondo could re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason predicts popular sports betting site, Bovada.

Rajon Rondo favored to re-join Lakers according to @BovadaOfficial’s odds. Odds: Lakers -150

Clippers +550

76ers +650

Celtics +650

Bucks +1000 pic.twitter.com/KULFiKBqcP — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 14, 2020

According to their listed odds, the two-time NBA champ has a -150 probability.

Rondo, opted out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers. His player option for the 2020-21 season was only $2.6 million and he will garner more money on the open market.

He earned it.

In his second season with the purple and gold, Rondo appeared in 48 games and averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game in the regular season.

The Lousiville, Kentucky native kicked his production into overdrived in the NBA postseason. Rondo averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes of action while shooting 40 percent from downtown.

While a Lakers return seems logical, Bovada has Staples Center co-tenants, the Los Angeles Clippers listed with a +550 chance is signing the point guard.

In Bovada’s listings, the Philadelphia 76ers have a +650 probability of signing Rondo. Rondo has relationship with current Sixers coach, Doc Rivers and assistant coach, Sam Cassell during their days in Boston with the Celtics where they won a Championship in 2008 with a team that also included Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Speaking of the Celtics, Bovada lists Boston of having a +650 probability of signing Rondo and the Milwaukee Bucks’ odds are pegged at +1000.

The 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Rondo is well-respected in basketball.

“He’s the smartest player that I’ve ever played with,” former Celtics teammate, Brian Scalabrine told me via Scoop B Radio.

“I’ve always called Rondo a genius,” Naismith Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Rondo is not going to the Hall of Fame because of he’s a great shooter, he’s a great passer or anything like that. Rondo’s going to the Hall of Fame because he’s probably one of the smartest players to play and he’s a champion.”

“He’s one of, if not, the smartest players that I’ve ever coached,” Naismith Hall of Famer, Nancy Lieberman told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“So if you are going to coach him, you need to expect him to hold you accountable and he will.”

Rajon Rondo is a two-time All NBA Defensive First Team recipient and has career averages of 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 8.3 assists per game in stints with the Celics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and the Lakers.

Dwyane Wade teamed up with both Rondo and his Lakers teammate, LeBron James during stints with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, respectively. Wade told me at the beginning of last season that he admires and respects the experience that the duo bring to LA.

“LeBron, Rondo and those guys, their veteran leadership is going to try and get that continuity together early on and try to get it together and going fast,” he told me.

“The talent and the roster is great top to bottom. It’s just going to take some time to get it together and get the continuity together.”

The proof was in the pudding. Under head coach Frank Vogel, LA won their 17th Championship in franchise history with a roster that included James, Rondo, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The team is looking to repeat and it could start with re-signing Rondo this offseason.