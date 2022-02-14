Rams Super Bowl Champions Gear & Apparel

The Los Angeles Rams are back on top of the NFL.

With a 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams are Super Bowl champions for the first time since the 1999-2000 season, when the franchise was located in St. Louis.

Shop Rams Super Bowl Champions Gear

And now you can get the newest Rams Super Bowl Champions gear and apparel from Fanatics. Celebrate the Rams’ latest title with a brand new shirt, hat, hoodie, jersey, collectible, or something else.

All of the products on Fanatics are officially licensed by the NFL and they have something for everyone — women, men, and kids.

Browse the Los Angeles Rams team store at Fanatics.

Los Angeles Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

Get the same gear Los Angeles was wearing on the field celebrating after its win with the Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt.

Made of 100 percent cotton, the Heathered Gray T has a crew neck and vibrant screen print graphics. It’s machine washable and is available in sizes Small through 5XL.

This shirt is available in long sleeve styles, too, so check out all the Rams Super Bowl 56 Champions T-Shirts for men. women, and kids at Fanatics.

Get this shirt

Los Angeles Rams New Era Super Bowl LVI Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection 9FORTY Snapback Adjustable Hat

Celebrate in style with the Los Angeles Rams New Era Super Bowl LVI Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection 9FORTY Snapback Adjustable Hat, the same lid the team was seen wearing after winning the Big Game.

The structured fit hat a mid crown and a curved bill with raised embroidered graphics. The crown is made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent spandex so there is some flex and the visor is 100 percent polyester.

It has a snap back closure so it’s one size fits most.

Get this hat

Check out all the Rams Super Bowl Champions Hats at Fanatics for men, women, and children.