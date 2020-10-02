NBA Analyst Reveals Potential Philadelphia 76ers Trade To Fit Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers have recently agreed to a 5-year deal with former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Many believe Rivers could be just the guy to pull together Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to make the Philadelphia duo the top tandem in the league. While both players are still young in their NBA careers, time on their fit with one another is beginning to run out as they haven’t been able to make it past the second round of the NBA playoffs.

With that said, there are some who also believe the time has run out for both players together and a move now, breaking them apart, would be best.

Insert NBA and college hoops analyst Rashad Phillips. Recently, Phillips commented on the hiring of Rivers by the 76ers and which superstar they should trade to not only fit Rivers and his system but reinvigorate the swagger the team has lost.

“Doc Rivers is going to try an trade Ben Simmons to Minnesota for the number 1 pick and take Lamelo Ball in Philly. Good chess move Doc,” Phillips said on Twitter.

He didn’t stop there as he continued in a series of tweets further explaining why this move makes sense for all parties involved.

“Run it back Minnesota. They’ve done this before. Ben needs teammates that are compatible to his play style. D-Lo is an All Star caliber guard that can make shots. KAT is the best shooting big in the NBA. Pull the trigger Minny.”

Lastly, Phillips stated why Philadelphia would be overjoyed at receiving a young guard, full of confidence that rivals one of the best to ever wear a 76ers uniform.

“Philly hasn’t had a box office attraction at the PG poison since Iverson. LaMelo brings the fan appeal. It’s a win win for both teams. It’s worth the chance. The Embiid and Ben experiment has ran its course in Philly. #Yoda”

The Philadelphia Experiment

Previously on “Scoop B Radio”, Phillips spoke at length to Brandon “ScoopB” Robinson about why the tandem of Embiid and Simmons no longer works and why holding on to hope that it will isn’t the best move.

“I just believe that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid just are not compatible in regards to how the NBA style is played. Not personally compatible, just the way the spacing; Ben Simmons’ inability to make jumpshots, Joel Embiid’s ability to want to shoot jumpshots, I just don’t think it’s a good mix…. He [Ball] understands the entertainment of the game. He understands the pulse of the game and his ability to score, knock down shots. His vision, his size, just a kid who was bred to play at this level. So I’m extremely excited to see what he’s going to bring to the table for an NBA franchise and its fans.”

Ball Becoming His Own Man

Ball has always been in the spotlight due to the fame of his family, quotes by his father, and how well he and his brothers play basketball. Recently, on the Say Less with Kaz podcast, his father was quoted stating LaMelo wouldn’t be a good fit on the Golden State Warriors if they were to choose him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“That’s the part I don’t like about Golden State,” LaVar said. “They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain’t no follower. He don’t need to do what they do, let them do they thing.

However, LaMelo Ball disagrees. Coming into his own in a way unlike his older brothers, he’s been vocal about what’s best for him and what he believes. Anthony Slater, a writer for The Athletic, quoted him stating,

“My old man, he’s his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere’s a great fit.”

