Bleacher Report Ranks Ravens Coaching Staff No. 4 in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL’s foremost models of consistency for the vast majority of the franchise’s history but especially with head coach John Harbaugh at the helm over the last decade and a half.

A big reason for that being the case has been the quality of his coaching staffs during his tenure and heading into the 2022 season, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine ranked the elite group of teachers, mentors, and schematic masterminds as the fourth best in the league.

“John Harbaugh has won a Super Bowl with Joe Flacco and got an MVP season out of Lamar Jackson,” Ballentine wrote. “If the true hallmark of a great coach is finding multiple ways to win with different talent, then that’s Exhibit A as to why Harbaugh and his staff deserve a spot on this list.” He marveled at the fact that the Ravens have only had just two losing seasons under Harbaugh, both of which came as a result of injury-ravaged rosters where both of his starting quarterbacks at the time missed multiple games. Ballentine cited the “continuity and consistency” of the team year in and year out as to why they are ranked in the top five but pointed to their lack of success in the postseason as the reason they are behind teams like the Los Angles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs. “The Ravens haven’t had the recent playoff success of the coaching staffs in front of them on the list, but the continuity and consistency are there to conclude they are still one of the best groups in the league,” Ballentine wrote. Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta have built their offense and identity around Jackson. Ballentine believes offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a “perfect fit for the Ravens current personnel” on that side of the ball.

“He has specialized in building potent offenses around athletic quarterbacks, aiding the Collin Kaepernick-led 49ers in getting to the Super Bowl (which Harbaugh won) and making Tyrod Taylor a functional NFL starter in two seasons with the Bills,” Ballentine wrote.

The Ravens have a new defensive coordinator for the first time in four years after mutually parting ways with Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. However, replacing him is one of his disciples in Mike Macdonald who returned to the team after a one-year stint as the defensive play caller for the Michigan Wolverines in 2021.

“Michigan was 13th in college football defensive efficiency last season and he spent the previous seven seasons working with the Ravens defense in some capacity,” Ballentine wrote. “He should bring enough familiarity to carry on the good things about the Ravens’ defense while instilling some of his own flavor.

Veteran Safeties Heating Up in Camp

The Ravens’ tight ends have been lighting it up during training camp so far with veteran Mark Andrews and rookie Isaiah Likely coming up with one highlight grab after another. However, safeties Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams have been coming on strong and making plays on the ball.

Despite the additions of Williams and rookie Kyle Hamilton this offseason, Clark is the leader in the backend for the Ravens and could be poised for his best season to date based on how he’s been performing in practice according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

“The 27-year-old Clark has had one of the better training camps of his six-year career,” Zrebiec wrote. “That continued in Tuesday’s practice, with Clark registering at least three pass deflections while often being matched up against All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. It was his latest business-like performance and came a day after Clark forced two incompletions against Andrews in a one-on-one period. Clark denying a potential completion has become a daily occurrence in camp.”

Williams was the Ravens’ prized acquisition in free agency and has been impressing in practices as well and even recorded his first interception of training camp on Wednesday according to reports.

Marcus Williams comes up with his first pick of Ravens camp, picking off a Lamar Jackson floater to Mark Andrews over the middle. Just Jackson’s third INT of camp, but he hasn’t been especially sharp the past few days. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 17, 2022

Likely Continues to Impress & Learn Quickly

The fourth-round rookie tight end seemingly makes at least one highlight reel catch every time he steps on the field both under the lights and in practice. He and undrafted wide receiver Shemar Bridges stole the show in the preseason opener and the former Coastal Carolina University Chanticleer hasn’t stopped producing impressive plays ever since.

Likely is far from a finished product and his blocking is definitely in need of refinement after he was flagged for holding twice in an otherwise perfect NFL debut in a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. His head coach says the first-year pro has been learning quickly and soaking up knowledge from his coaches and the veterans on the team.