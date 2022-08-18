Ex-Ravens WR Marquise Brown Shares Reasons for Wanting to be Traded

Depending on whether the Arizona Cardinals chose to play some of their starters, the Baltimore Ravens will be facing off against a familiar face in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason in wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

General Manager Eric DeCosta traded the former first-round pick to the Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the pick he used to select projected starting center Tyler Linderbaum. Brown had requested the trade and has gone on the record about the reasons why he was unhappy in Baltimore and wanted out of town on several occasions since being dealt.

“Yeah, it’s about happiness,” Brown said in a post practice press conference on August 17, 2022. “I mean, I want to feel like I’m a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes, they really didn’t need me, like, regardless if I was there or not, they’re going to win games, and you know, I love the game too much. I want to be involved.”

DeCosta made Brown his first-ever pick as the Ravens’ head front office executive in 2019 as the No. 25 overall pick out of Oklahoma even though he was recovering from a Lisfranc foot injury and would hamper him a bit as a rookie. While All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is the primary pass-catching threat in the offense, Brown led the team in receiving yards in his second season with 769 and produced his first of over 1,000 in 2021.

While he may not have seen the consistent volume he wanted during his time in the Ravens’ run-heavy offense, there were games and stretches of weeks where they prominently featured him in the offensive game plan and he caught 21 touchdowns over his first three seasons. His struggles with drops over his last two years with the are well documented and came in some very inopportune times but the belief and confidence of both coaching staff and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson never wavered.

Brown hasn’t had the smoothest start to his tenure with the Cardinals as he just completed his first full week of practice in training camp after being limited by a hamstring injury at the start. He also was arrested for speeding on August 3, 2022, and is remorseful for setting a poor example as a role model.

“Very disappointed. I mean, I got a lot of kids that look up to me. So I want to set the right example at all times,” Brown said.