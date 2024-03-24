Proposed 3-Way Trade Pairs Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama With All-NBA Guard

Though the San Antonio Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA, their future is bright. With new NBA starlet Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs could enter another marvelous era as long as they build the right team around him. One way they can do that is by acquiring Trae Young.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus proposed a trade that would send Young to the Spurs in a three-way trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in a March 24 story. The following would happen.

Spurs receive: Young, Jevon Carter, 2024 Sacramento Kings first-round pick.

Hawks receive: Lonzo Ball, Tre Jones, Devonte’ Graham, 2024 Spurs first-round pick, 2025 Hawks first-round pick, 2025 Hornets first-round pick, relinquished pick swap rights in 2026, 2027 Hawks first-round pick, $21.7 million De’Andre Hunter trade exception, $21.6 million Trade Young trade exception.

Bulls receive: De’Andre Hunter, Sidy Cissoko, $6.5 million Jevon Carter trade exception.

The draft assets the Spurs would send for Young are the same ones they acquired for Dejounte Murray.

Pincus explained why the Spurs would pursue Young. More specifically, he explained why Young and Wembanaya would work well together.

“Young’s height and frame (6’1″, 164 lbs) may be opposite of Wembanyama’s (7’4”, 210 lbs), but those differences may complement each other. Young—not a noted defender—needs a rim-protector, while Wembanyama would benefit from a playmaker getting him easier shots.”

Spurs & Hawks Discussed Trae Young Trade

Trading for Young may not be a pipedream for the Spurs. The Ringer’s Howard Beck reported that the Hawks and Spurs discussed a trade centered around Young. More than that, he revealed what the Hawks’ offseason plans may be.

“One exec said Atlanta discussed a potential Young trade with San Antonio before last week’s deadline,” Beck wrote in a February 14 story. “The Hawks were also well known to be shopping Dejounte Murray, their other star guard, before the deadline but never found a deal they liked. It’s considered a near certainty that they will part with one, or both, this summer.”

The Hawks have not fared as well as they would have liked since acquiring Murray. After making a surprise run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks have won four playoff games total.

This season, they sport a record of 31-39, which puts them as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Re-acquiring the assets they traded for Murray could help them start over.

Trae Young’s Thoughts on Trade Rumors

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Break, Young talked about what it’s like to have his name in trade rumors.

I asked Trae Young about his name coming up in trade rumors recently: “Obviously my mindset is staying in Atlanta right now.” Full video: https://t.co/8spfSIsJXw pic.twitter.com/86sqiPYQXl — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) February 19, 2024

“It’s this type of league where things change, and things happen, but obviously, my mindset is staying in Atlanta right now. I don’t get caught up in the rumors and all that stuff. My contract is locked in for a couple of years and I don’t have very much to say about it right now,” Young said, per Jameelah Johnson’s X account.

Young added that while he wants to win a title in Atlanta. However, he knows plenty of NBA legends won in places where they didn’t start their careers.

“The best players in the game have been traded. I mean, some of the few lucky ones have been blessed to be drafted in situations where they win championships, and it all be perfect for them. They can stay in that one situation forever, and that is what I wanted to do with Atlanta. But who knows?”