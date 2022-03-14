49ers Have ‘Checked In’ On 3 WRs Including 2021 Pro Bowler: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten the ball rolling on free agency week by taking advantage to the start of the legal tampering period — the period when teams can negotiate deals with agents for players on other teams.

And the 49ers have already dove into one area: Wide receivers, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

The columnist reported on Monday, March 14 in the league’s official start of the period that per his sources, S.F. has “checked in” on the following three free agent wideouts: Kalif Raymond (Detroit Lions), Ray Ray McCloud (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Jakeem Grant (Miami Dolphins/Chicago Bears). The trio are considered significant needs for teams looking to upgrade the special teams return game.

Per sources, the 49ers have checked in on FA receivers Jakeem Grant, Ray-Ray McCloud and Kalif Raymond. The common denominator: They all can fly and would be upgrades at returner for SF. Raymond played in Detroit last season under new 49ers Ass't HC Anthony Lynn. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 14, 2022

Of the three, one of them witnessed his first career Pro Bowl last season.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Put Together a Season to Remember for Himself

Known as “Mighty Mouse” to his peers, Grant was the one who saved the day for the Bears’ special teams unit.

The 5-foot-7, 171-pound Grant arrived to the Bears via a trade from the Dolphins and finished out the final 13 regular season games in the Windy City. Grant ended his season being voted to his first Pro Bowl: Ranking third in the league with an 11.9 yard average per punt return and scoring one touchdown. He also averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return.

Grant’s demand in free agency was likely to take off because of his “threat to take it the distance” as noted by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Chicago Bears All-Pro WR-return specialis-WR Jakeem Grant expected to have robust market as teams are emphasizing field position and players who are a threat to take it the distance, per NFL source. Grant broke Bears record with a 97-yard punt return last season against Green Bay — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 10, 2022

And the 97-yard scamper Wilson referred to was on this play in December 2021 against heated rival the Green Bay Packers.

JAKEEM GRANT 97 YARDS

pic.twitter.com/aDStaaLU8J — PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2021

He added a 46-yard touchdown in that same game on this short reception turned long touchdown.

Grant also had a lot of success racking up the specialist yardage in the Halloween contest against the 49ers — taking six kickoffs for 156 yards including a 34-yard return and averaging 26 yards per return despite the 33-22 loss at Soldier Field. He delivered his most kick return yardage in a single game that afternoon.

The following week, Grant tallied 135 yards on six returns for an average of 22.5 yards per kick in the 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per Spotrac, Grant had a base salary of $1,555,556 with the Bears in 2021. He’ll be a 29-year-old free agent with a recent Pro Bowl nod on his resume for this week. But he’s not the only specialist.

The Others Include a League Leader & Former Lynn Player

As mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story, McCloud is a 2021 league leader as a return yardage specialist. He’s also slightly taller than Grant at 5-foot-9.

What Grant does have an advantage on is this: A faster 40-yard dash time from his past NFL combine workout at 4.38 (McCloud was timed at 4.53).

Meanwhile, Raymond again has familiarity with one member of the 2022 49ers’ staff: New assistant head coach Anthony Lynn. The 5-foot-8 Raymond tallied 236 punt return yards for an average of 11.2 yards per punt last season with the Lions, which was his only season with the franchise.