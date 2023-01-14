Top Ranked 49ers Defense Marching Toward Playoff History: Insider

The rain may have eased off at Levi’s Stadium during the Super Wild Card Weekend opener on Saturday, January 14. But the league’s No. 1 defense from the San Francisco 49ers became the one pouring down on the Seattle Seahawks.

That unit not only helped turn a 17-16 halftime deficit into a 41-23 romp to eliminate Seattle, but as Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo pointed out after the game, the No. 1 ranked defense made their first step in chasing history.

“The 49ers are trying to be the first team since the 2015 Broncos to win a Super Bowl after finishing with the NFL’s No. 1 defense. Denver produced seven turnovers, scoring 21 points off them that postseason. S.F. already with eight points off two turnovers today,” Lombardo pointed out.

How the 49ers Flipped a Switch & Turned up on Defense

In the beginning, an Arik Armstead sack on the game’s first offensive possession helped set the tone for the Niners.

But again, the first half at a drenched Levi’s had the early makings of a shootout — with the top ranked defense suddenly looking like they would need to rely on their offense to bail them out. Seattle would score in three of its final four first half drives. However, the 49ers sent their own monsoon in Santa Clara with some game-changing moments.

The first one: The Charles Omenihu strip that ended with Nick Bosa pouncing on the loose football. And that play occurred inside the 49ers’ red zone and stalled a 12-play Seattle drive.

“When a team gets into the red zone, your thought process is hold them to a field goal,” Omenihu, who led with two sacks on the day, explained to reporters on that turnover. “I just played the call and executed. It’s as simple as that and when we do that, good things happen for us. Getting a turnover is always big. The game was kind of close. And getting the opportunity to get a turnover and change the game is huge, in these types of games especially.”

San Francisco turned that takeaway into a 7-yard touchdown strike from Brock Purdy to Elijah Mitchell to put the 49ers ahead for good. But the defense wasn’t through.

Then the second one: Following Deebo Samuel scampering for 74 yards to extend the 49er lead to 38-17, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir — who had been the subject of criticism online for his play at cornerback and being accused of surrendering big passes — stepped in front of Tyler Lockett for the 49ers’ second takeaway.

Seattle didn’t score again until completing its 15-play drive in the fourth quarter when the 49ers began to rest their defensive starters.

49ers’ Defensive Performance in a Nutshell

The 49ers went on to surrender 332 total yards of offense and Seattle matched the same number of offensive drives as the 49ers with 10.

But, the 49ers forced the Seahawks to punt in four of those drives and went on to bottle Seattle to 134 total yards in the second half.

Dre Greenlaw led the way with 11 tackles. Fred Warner followed with six stops including five solo tackles. The All-Pro Warner has seen enough NFL games to know ebbs and flows will happen, which included Seattle’s brief fast start on offense.

“It’s playoff football. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s all about staying even keeled,” Warner said.

The NFL’s best defense got tested under a rainy sky. But proved in the end they can wash away their mistakes during this time of year. And in response, continued their march toward joining the 2015 Broncos as the last championship team that fielded the league’s No. 1 ranked defense who ended the season hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

And that Broncos title winner only forced one turnover on a forced fumble in their opening playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 49ers produced one more takeaway than them.