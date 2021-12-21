49ers Defensive Back Blasts PFF After Poor Grade: ‘A Joke’

The San Francisco 49ers earned a big win on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it’s been all high-fives and smiles.

The Niners taking down the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 propelled the NFC West team to 8-6. They’re now in prime position to make it as a NFC Wild Card team, and there’s even a world where they win the division.

PFF didn’t have a lot of high praise for San Francisco’s defense, despite them only allowing 13 points. Defensive end Nick Bosa received a 91, but much of the team was sitting in the 60-70 range. Save for a few who were graded even lower, including safety Jaquiski Tartt.

This why Pff a joke… 🤣

Thats why you gotta let the silent tape do the talking…😎 https://t.co/a8uz8ljxeb — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@quaski) December 20, 2021

“This why PFF a joke,” Tartt wrote in a tweet Monday. “That’s why you gotta let the silent tape do the talking.”

It’s interesting to note that corner K’Waun Williams received an 81, the second-highest grade. But when you consider the other end of the field with rookie Ambry Thomas receiving a 38.4, it was definitely a mixed bag on Sunday.

But that’s what PFF thinks. What did 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan think of Tartt’s performance?

Kyle Shanahan Talks Jaquiski Tartt

Shanahan didn’t have much to complain about in his Monday press conference, and he was given the opportunity to. The 49ers head coach was asked about Tartt’s play, and if he had any issues with the defensive back’s performance.

“I thought Tartt had a real good game,” Shanahan said, per 49ers Webzone. “The only negative play he had, I thought, was that tackle on third-and-six.”

Shanahan is referencing an early play from Sunday’s game, when Falcons running back Mike Davis shrugged off a hard hit from Tartt and was able to pick up a 3rd and 6 at midfield.

“But he brought it on the guy just like he did versus Cincinnati,” Shanahan added. “He just needs to wrap up a little bit better, but I thought he was everywhere and had one of his better games this year.”

Davis has proven he’s a tough but elusive runner, so it’s somewhat understandable. But at the same time, Shanahan, Tartt and the entire San Francisco team knows that’s a tackle that has to be made in the upcoming weeks and potentially in the playoffs.

Will the San Francisco 49ers Have Tartt for Thursday?

After getting to 8-6, the 49ers now have to travel to Nashville and take on the Tennessee Titans (9-5) and it’s not going to be easy. The Titans may get star receiver AJ Brown back in time for Thursday, which would be a huge boost for Mike Vrabel’s team.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are hoping that Tartt is ready for Thursday. But like his comments on Tartt’s play, Kyle Shanahan isn’t too worried about the veteran safety making it back in time.

“With his ankle, I know we’ve got him as day-to-day, but he was able to come back in the game and finish,” Shanahan said. “So I would be surprised if he wasn’t good to go on Thursday.”

The 49ers faithful will take that. Shanahan isn’t afraid of speaking on Tartt’s chances, which is better than silence.