49ers Didn’t Want Ex-$81 Million WR, 5-Time Pro Bowler Claims

The San Francisco 49ers don’t often turn down multiple Pro Bowlers. But when they do, it usually means they’re already loaded at a significant spot — or perhaps there’s past animosity.

Regardless, and despite his past scuffles with the Niners, the newest Tennessee Titan wide receiver De’Andre Hopkins revealed on Thursday, September 7 to GQ Magazine that he had hoped the 49ers would take him in…but denied him.

“There were some teams that I had on my list that I gave them calls, and they didn’t give a call back,” Hopkins told GQ Sports. “… Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me. Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. S***. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

For multiple teams to say no to the former $81 million wide receiver for the Houston Texans goes to show where Hopkins is in his career. Multiple NFL franchises, including the 49ers by his claim, aren’t quick to become interested in the five-time Pro Bowler who once produced four 100-catch seasons.

S.F. Players Have Been Vocal Against ‘D-Hop’ Before

It should be noted that if S.F. were to even entertain the idea of adding “D-Hop,” it would’ve potentially been awkward for one position group: The cornerbacks.

After all, it was one year ago when top cornerback Charvarius Ward called out Hopkins after his 49ers routed Hopkins’ Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City — by dubbing him “steroid boy” and saying he’s got no respect for Hopkins.

Even fellow cornerback Deommodore Lenoir joined in by calling Hopkins “steroid boy” through one of his Instagram stories.

Had the Niners brought in Hopkins, he would’ve been in a crowded wide receiver room that features 2021 All-Pro Deebo Samuel, fast-rising wideout Brandon Aiyuk, veteran Jauan Jennings and has both tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey as Pro Bowl receiving options.

Perhaps Hopkins would have had to settle for a contract lesser than what the Titans gave him if he wanted to join S.F. The Titans ended up handing him a two-year, $26 million deal that gives him $13 million per year.

Is Hopkins Happy he Found New NFL Home?

Hopkins’ free agent process also ended up dragging.

After his name was mentioned as a trade candidate throughout the early portion of the offseason, the Cards wound up releasing him instead on May 30. Nearly two months later, a former AFC South rival of his decided to bring him in.

Hopkins will soon make his Titans debut on Sunday, September 10 against the New Orleans Saints on the road. Also, he and the 49ers won’t cross paths this time as the Niners are not on Tennessee’s schedule.

Hopkins, despite being denied by multiple teams including the Niners by his claim, is content at his new stop. And he vows to “crush” opponents this fall.

“I’m very grateful for where I am; I think I made the best decision,” Hopkins said. “But when you’re a player, and some people feel like they’re great without you, and then you see what they have on paper, or you see what they do, you mark those games down, as a competitor. I can’t wait to play ’em and, honestly, try my best to crush they a**.”