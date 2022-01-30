49ers Reward Ex-Eagles QB With Championship Game Promotion

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation has been the center of debate all season, with fans backing Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance.

However, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners have stuck with Garoppolo and its paid off, at least in terms of wins. San Francisco is gearing up to play the Los Angeles Rams in January 30’s NFC Championship game, and Garoppolo has started whenever he’s been healthy enough to this season.

However, one move that caught the eye of 49ers fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans was the elevation of quarterback Nate Sudfeld to the main roster for Sunday’s game. The 49ers officially announced the move on Saturday before the game, and Sudfeld was joined by linebacker Mark Nzeocha in terms of activations from the practice squad.

With Lance already on the sideline and Garoppolo seemingly good to go, is there a chance Sudfeld sees the field Sunday? Probably not. In fact, Sudfeld may have hit the main roster, there’s a good chance that he’s not even active.

When NBC Sports reporter Matt Maiocco first wrote about the roster moves from Saturday, he added a note about Sudfeld’s activation, saying that the 49ers “likely elevated Sudfeld to reward him with a game check.” Further, he added that Sudfeld is unlikely to be active for the game itself.

Good for Sudfeld, but, essentially, don’t expect any wild trick plays or guest appearances from the former Eagle.

Sudfeld’s Journey to Santa Clara

After a standout senior season at Indiana in which he threw 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 3573 passing yards, Sudfeld was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He wasn’t long for Washington though, being cut by the team early in his 2017 season.

That release ended up leading Sudfeld to a Super Bowl ring. The Eagles got Sudfeld off of waivers, and he rode the bench as the third option to Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. Once Wentz was injured and Foles went on his legendary run, Sudfeld was the primary backup.

Sudfeld has never started a game in the NFL, appearing four times over his three seasons in Philadelphia. After becoming a free agent in 2021, the 49ers brought Sudfeld in on a one-year contract before he was eventually cut and then placed on the practice squad, where’s he has spent the majority of the season.

Garoppolo Updates His Injuries

On January 28, the Friday before the NFC Championship, Garoppolo sat down with local media members to preview the game and update his status. According to the 29-year-old, his shoulder and hand issues aren’t much of a problem at this point.

“It feels great,” Garoppolo said. “Yeah, arm’s ready to roll.”

Which is encouraging to see for Niners fans, but Garoppolo was asked a follow-up question about his thumb, which may require surgery after the season. Again, Garoppolo did not appear bothered.

“I think we’ll approach that after the season a little more,” Garoppolo said. “But yeah, it’s holding up for right now. It’ll be alright.”

The 49ers won’t get a 100% healthy Garoppolo in the NFC Championship or potentially the Super Bowl, but the better he feels, the better San Francisco will feel.