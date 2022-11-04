49ers First Round Pick Isn’t Taking The Bye Week For Granted

Javon Kinlaw has played 797 defensive snaps so far in his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers, 546 in 2020, 149 in 2021, and 102 and counting in 2022. While that may seem like a lot, when you consider that Nick Bosa played 777 defensive snaps just during his rookie season, it leaves San Francisco fans unsure of what to make of their favorite team’s 2020 first-round pick – a player John Lynch effectively traded away DeForest Buckner to draft.

Now granted, Kinlaw’s lack of on-field action is largely because of injury, as he’s still reeling from the ramifications of the torn ACL he suffered in the fall of 2021, but when asked about the prospects of returning to the team later this year, the Washington, DC native spoke encouragingly about the prospects of being a player for the 49ers when he returns.

“It’s so encouraging to be on this team, and I just want to be out there so bad,” Kinlaw said Tuesday, as per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m telling you, I’m trying to do whatever I can to be back out there and have some fun with those guys. It looks like they’re having fun at a level I haven’t even been a part of, yet.”

“Even the run last year, all the fun times, the good and the bad, I’m never a part of anything. I just want to get out there and be a part of something.”

Officially eligible to return from IR after the 49ers’ Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kinlaw is learning how to play through his injuries and become a most consistent performer.

“I just hit a year on my surgery, so I know some things are expected,” Kinlaw said. “Just got to learn how to manage it well, and I’ve learned a lot through being down these couple weeks of what I need to do to manage it, maintain it and be able to stay out there.”

John Lynch Has Faith In His San Francisco 49ers Draftee

When Lynch was asked about Kinlaw’s status back in October by KNBR’s Murph & Mac show, the general manager pumped the breaks on any talk of Kinlaw being a bust and instead completed his work ethic, as detailed by 49ers Webzone.

“He’s been making some progress,” Lynch said. “We felt, ultimately, he was starting to go through some of the swelling issues and things that he had faced before. And we felt like we had to give him an opportunity, put him on IR, really slow this thing down, and build it back up.”

“And we’re hopeful that when his time off IR, coming off the bye—I think we have slated a couple of games after the bye for Javon to come off—and we’re hopeful that he can finish the season strong. He’s a big part of what we do. He’s had a rough go, but we’re putting in everything we can.”

“And I can tell you this: Javon is working his tail off. No one’s working harder than Javon. He wants to be out there, and we’re a better team when he is.”

Regardless of what the future holds for Kinlaw, Lynch’s comments speak favorably about his ability to work through adversity and become a full-time force in the middle of the defense.

Javon Kinlaw Still Has the Physical Tools To Be Successful

While Kinlaw’s professional career hasn’t quite gone as planned for the 49ers, he still has all of the physical tools to be a successful professional player, as Lance Zierlein detailed in his Draft Profile for NFL.com.

For a player with so many elite physical traits, Kinlaw’s tape was much more inconsistent than expected. He had moments where he was able to use his size, length and power to overwhelm opponents, but poor pad level and an inability to harness his energy coming off the snap led to body control and balance issues that prevented him from reaching his full potential. He can be a disruptive force along the interior with that explosive first step and freaky physical gifts, but utilizing his heavy hands and plus length as a read-and-react 3-4 end might allow for improved technique, control and consistency. No matter the front, Kinlaw’s traits and potential could make him a solid starter early in his career.

Will Kinlaw ever live up to his potential and become a Michael Brockers-level performer, the player Zierlein compared him to coming out of South Carolina? Only time will tell, but Kinlaw has to get healthy before fans can find out.