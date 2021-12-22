49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Speaks Out After Rookie’s Struggles

Some rookies reach the NFL and are immediately successful. For this San Francisco 49ers rookie, it’s been a trial by fire.

After being selected in the third round by the Niners, Michigan product Ambry Thomas has been finding his way in Santa Clara, California. After playing mostly special teams and filling in when the 49ers need someone at corner, the rookie has had the chance to start the last two games.

Until this past week, he hadn’t registered a pass defended per Pro Football Reference(more on that later.) He also gave up one of the early touchdowns that kept the Falcons close.

ARE YOU SERIOUS, RUSSELL GAGE⁉️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/5yRrUNIArk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 19, 2021

It hasn’t been a dream start. They rarely are for inexperienced guys, and head coach Kyle Shanahan himself admitted that the corner had an especially tough time when meeting with the press on Tuesday, per 49ers Webzone.

For Shanahan, the encouraging sign is that Thomas has thick skin.

“That’s what I’ve been most impressed with him about in these last two weeks. Sometimes it takes guys a little bit of time and you don’t always have time in the NFL. But not every single guy right when they get drafted, no matter where it is, is ready to play right away. And I thought it did hurt him missing his last year of college with COVID. Coming in here not getting him into OTAs and getting used to football and at the same time getting used to NFL football and those preseason games. I think it was a little bit of shock to him and some of our other guys. And then he didn’t get an opportunity for a while and when he did, you could tell that he had learned from what he had done earlier. It didn’t look like a shock to him, by no means was it perfect. He got beat a couple times, had some penalties. But his body language, his demeanor, he kept competing, kept trying to be physical. And by watching him and how he was moving, you could tell he wasn’t looking to hide or looking to get off. He was competing.”

Plus, it wasn’t all struggle for Thomas. He’s momentarily showing he has the ability to make plays at this level.

Ambry Thomas Getting There

Remember the pass defended? Well, the rookie actually had two on Sunday. As Shanahan said, it didn’t come without some errors and he is still a weak link in that group. But there’s signs of improvement for sure.

Plus, the 49ers faithful took notice of the good as well as the bad. Multiple members of the Niners media shouted out that the corner is figuring it out, he just has to take the next step.

Ambry Thomas has been in perfect position to make an INT on back-to-back plays. He's had a really solid first half. Has to be a confidence booster for 20. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) December 19, 2021

Ambry Thomas is usually in good position.

Just doesn't have the confidence yet to make plays on the ball.

It will come with time hopefully. — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) December 19, 2021

We’ll see if Thomas has the ability to progress forward, but positioning and awareness is a great fundamental to have nailed down as a corner.

San Francisco 49ers HC Shanahan Says Thomas Wasn’t ‘Ready’

Thomas has had a slow burn of an introduction, only recently being thrusted into the spotlight in the past two games. Shanahan also explained in Tuesday’s presser that the process was deliberate when asked about Thomas now compared to early in the season.

“Because I don’t think he was ready,” Shanahan said. “I think we learned that in preseason, so that’s why we tried to give him more time and you don’t always get that when injuries happen. Fortunately, we were able to bring some veterans off the street who had done it, which bought us some more time. And the good thing about him was the experience that he got in preseason.”

The 49ers had their hand forced, and that’s led to more Thomas. They’re 2-0 in his two starts, but its clear they need Emmanuel Moseley to return or possibly consider a free agent addition should it still be an issue come playoff time.

Plus, Shanahan said that Thomas has the right mindset going forward.

“I think he was honest with himself,” the 49ers head coach continued. “Some guys will fight you and just think of excuses. ‘It’s your fault for telling me I’m not ready,’ or something like that. And he wasn’t like that. He kept working, didn’t get discouraged and guys stayed with him after (practice). He’s done a lot of work in the weight room.”