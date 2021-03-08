49ers New Throwback Jerseys Potentially Leaked

For the fourth-straight season, the 49ers are set to wear 1994 throwback jerseys but instead of the all-white look, it looks like they could be switching it up for red.

A sports fan on Twitter tweeted the new look and it seems like the Niners are not alone in this leak. The Browns will be repping new jerseys as well as Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry jerseys are also dropped below.

It's notable to say that these have not been deemed the official jerseys of 49ers or Browns and they likely won't be unveiled until days before the draft. However, as more people get their eyes on them during the process, we're bound to find more leaks. The Photos Also Appeared on eBay

The alleged leaks of the new jerseys above also appeared on eBay under the username “originaljersey81,” according to SportsLogos.net.

The same person also reportedly listed the Cincinnati Bengals’ new jerseys and the Cleveland Browns’ new, but old 1946 throwback jersey. However, the images have been removed but SportsLogos.net says other sources find them to be legit leaks.

As more and more teams continue to switch up their uniforms in some way each year, it’s no longer becoming that big of a surprise to many. Teams need to continue to sell jerseys for revenue so adding a new twist helps keeps business flowing.

49ers Throwback Jersey History

Looking at the Niners’ new throwbacks, they were originally worn in 1994 to celebrate the NFL’s 75th season.

SportsLogo.net provided a detailed description of the new look:

“The scarlet jerseys feature white numbers with a black drop shadow, as well as three white stripes on both sleeves. It will presumably be work with gold helmets that include the throwback oval decal on both sides and the Saloon font wordmark on the front bumper, as well as white pants with a black and red stripe down the sides.”

The uniforms were actually based on the franchise’s 1955 uniforms; the same season that San Francisco had a playoff berth that eventually led them to an appearance in the Super Bowl XXIX, where they crushed the then-San Diego Chargers 49-26.

A New Jersey Isn’t Going to Bring the Niners Luck

Ok, hoorah, the Niners are getting a new look but that doesn’t mean we can shy away from the real business.

Unfortunately, a new jersey isn’t going to send San Francisco to another Super Bowl appearance. That being said, 2021 free agency is right around the corner, March 17th to be exact, and the 49ers need to make some moves.

The Niners currently have over $23 million in salary cap space. There is enough there for them to splurge in free agency.

They will need to look for a cornerback or two since they don’t have any listed on their roster. Other positions they’ll need to look at are signing an offensive lineman, edge rusher, and running back. Of course, there is a draft coming up as well, but don’t be surprised if the 49ers hone in on their corner and running back needs in free agency first.