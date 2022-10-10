49ers provide Worrisome Updates On Nick Bosa, Emmanuel Moseley

While the San Francisco 49ers secured their second straight win with a commanding 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers, it did not come without a cost, as, for the fifth week in a row, the team added a few more names to their injury report. Speaking with reporters after the win, Kyle Shanahan, as he often does, began his media availability with a list of injured players.

“Jimmie Ward had a hand and didn’t return,” Shanahan began. “It’s a broken hand, so we’ll see what that is. Nick Bosa had a groin and he didn’t return. Robbie Gould, left knee, he didn’t return (but) most likely a contusion. Emmanuel Moseley, left knee, they’re doing all of the stuff now where we’re worried about a torn ACL but can’t confirm it. And Demo (Deommodore Lenoir) had a wrist, he returned, and Jeff Wilson had a shoulder, he returned.”

With further testing needed to determine how much time Ward, Bosa, Moseley, and potentially even Gould could miss moving forward, it’s safe to say fans will wait with bated breath to see if or when they will be on the field next.

Kyle Shanahan Has Mixed Emotions On Emmanuel Moseley’s Game

Asked later in his media availability about Moseley’s game, which saw the fifth-year former UDFA out of Tennessee record a pick-six before suffering an apparent knee injury later believed to be a torn ACL, Shanahan commented on the “weird” feeling.

“It was tough there at the end,” Shanahan replied. “It was a weird feeling just watching E-Man. Lots of guys got hurt, but it didn’t look good. That definitely took away a little of the excitement at the end, but we know the deal, It’s part of this league. Everybody goes through it, and it was a tough one today. Hopefully we get some better news on these guys.”

On one hand, the Niners wouldn’t have won the game without Moseley, as his interception helped to shift the momentum of the game and put the team up 17-3, in a game where the Panthers only scored 15 points in total. Still, with the game long out of reach by the 4:19 mark in the fourth quarter, Moseley’s loss put an ugly punctuation mark on a game filled with unfortunate injuries.

Talanoa Hufanga Prays For His San Francisco 49ers Guy

When asked about the loss of Moseley during his own media availability, Talanoa Hufanga gave props to his fallen friend, comparing his loss to that of Trey Lance earlier in the year.