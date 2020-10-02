49ers RB Raheem Mostert Calls for NFL to Shut Down MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium caused more injuries during Thursday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets and the 49ers running back Raheem Mostert had a strong message for the NFL on Twitter.

ANOTHER injury at MetLife? Shocker. The turf is horrible!! Shut that field down, @nfl. — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) October 2, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

MetLife Stadium is to Blame

Mostert had sprained his MCL on the field just weeks earlier which caused him to call out the NFL to do something about it. San Fran’s defensive end Solomon Thomas couldn’t help but agree with him.

New York Jets wide receiver Lawrence Cager went down during Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury in the first half. The Jets, who were favored at home, lost 37-28 to Denver.

Cager collapsed on the sideline midway through the first half while running a route on Thursday night. His left leg appeared to tighten up before he fell uncomfortably to the ground. It was obvious he was in pain.

The rookie remained on the field while the medical staff examined him before he walked off the field. The Jets called it a hamstring injury and he didn’t return for the rest of the game.

49ers Get the Brunt of It

The 49ers suffered the worst of injuries at MetLife, as they saw five key players go down in Week 2 which included, Mostert, Thomas, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Tevin Coleman, and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Unfortunately, Bosa and Thomas each tore their ACLs and are out for the remainder of the year. As for Coleman, he was sent to the injured reserve list with a knee injury. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan also blamed MetLife’s turf for his teams’ injuries after the game.

The turf was quickly approved by the NFL and reportedly followed all NFL standards after reviews conducted by the NFL and NFLPA.

However, the injuries don’t stop in Week 2. 49ers tight end Jordan Reed went down with a knee sprain against the Giants on their turf.

In response to that, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter called for the league to convert all turf fields to grass on Wednesday. Grass fields are considered statistically safer and what the majority of players prefer.

Though there’s no hard evidence that it’s the turf’s fault for Cager’s injury, the MetLife stadium might just be getting a traditional football field makeover soon.

Mostert’s Injury Update

Mostert didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and it looks like he won’t be either on Friday which means he’s questionable for Week 4.

Mostert’s knee injury forced him to sit out the 49ers’ Week 3 win over the Giants with an MCL sprain.

If he can’t get some time in on the practice field for at least a limited session, then fans won’t be seeing him suit up against the Eagles. This means Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. will be handling the workload once again. Next in line would be JaMycal Hasty who is the third back and would get additional work if McKinnon was ruled out in Week 4.

READ NEXT: Week 4 Injury Report: Falcons Down 7 Starters Including Calvin Ridley