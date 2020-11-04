49ers Shut Down Facility After WR Tests Positive for COVID

Getty Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

On Wednesday, the San Fransisco 49ers were forced to shut down their facilities after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The test comes one day before the 49ers are set to face the Green Bay Packers in a Thursday Night Prime Time match.

As of now, the game is still set to be played as scheduled.

