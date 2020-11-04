49ers Shut Down Facility After WR Tests Positive for COVID

On Wednesday, the San Fransisco 49ers were forced to shut down their facilities after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

49ers are closed for precaution today, at least, and doing contact tracing now, per source. https://t.co/1KNsWDjf1U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

The test comes one day before the 49ers are set to face the Green Bay Packers in a Thursday Night Prime Time match.

As of now, the game is still set to be played as scheduled.

