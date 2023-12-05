San Francisco 49ers Star Trent Williams Takes Major Shot At Eagles Fan Base

The San Francisco 49ers are still rolling after their dominating 42-19 win road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the Dec. 3 edition of Sunday Night

There have been plenty of juicy storylines to emerge from the game that has almost turned into a new rivalry between two of the NFC’s top teams.

There was the trash talk ahead of last year’s NFC Championship rematch backed up by Deebo Samuel’s brilliant performance. And of course the altercation between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and the Eagle’s head of security, where both parties were ejected.

But 49ers’ dominant left tackle Trent Williams, who usually let’s his play do the talking, added a new layer to the animosity between the two teams by calling out their fan base in an interview with KNBR’s Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher on Tuesday Dec. 5.

“That’s one thing that I vividly remember from my years in Washington is that the crowd, although they are loud and they are hostile, one thing about it is they do turn on the team pretty quick,” Williams told. “So my message to my guys is just working the noise early, and it’ll be quiet late.”

Although he was simply sharing observations and his pre-game message to the team, Williams was spot on.

San Francisco 49ers Made Philly Fans Turn on Eagles

It didn’t take long for the 49ers to prove Williams’ point.

Even though the Eagles are known for being a superior second-half team and have won several games when they were trailing at halftime this season, their fans were already booing their home team after 30 minutes.

At that point, San Francisco held a 14-6 lead and the game was still very winnable.

But Williams had seen this scene play out many times before during his long tenure in Washington.

“And I was really pleased when we started to hear them, and kind of knew that we was turning it into our home stadium, slowly but surely,” the 49ers big man added.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers continued to roll in the second half, scoring on 6-straight possessions and Williams noticed Eagles’ fans heading for the exits.

“And third, fourth quarter comes around, you started to see guys starting to beat the traffic,” Williams continued. “So when you go into Philly, that’s the only way to plan. It’s similar to Seattle. You got to be able to work in the noise early, and then you make the plays you’re supposed to make, you take the crowd out of it pretty quick.”

Trent Williams Explains Why Seattle Isn’t The Same As Philly

With the Seattle Seahawks next on deck for the San Francisco 49ers, Williams made a point to note the distinct difference between the two fan bases.

On Nov. 23, the 49ers beat the Seahawks on the road with a comfortable 31-13 victory.

“Unlike Philly, Seattle won’t boo their players before halftime,” Williams noted. “But Philly, they got a short attention span, and those guys, they only got a few quarters to impress. And if they don’t, you’re going to start to hear the boo birds early.”

At this point, the 49ers are in good shape to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs which means they wouldn’t to make the trip to Lincoln Financial Field again this season.

But if the Eagles finish strong and the 49ers take a step back, it’s possible Philly hosts San Francisco again this postseason.

There’s now more fuel added to an already smoldering fire.

The San Francisco 49ers schedule looks favorable, but anything can happen in the NFL.