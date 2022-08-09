What’s the 49ers’ Plan for QBs during Preseason Games? ‘Got a Pretty Good Idea’

With the NFL preseason about to kick into full gear, a lot of questions still surround the San Francisco 49ers regarding their quarterback situation.

Ahead of practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters about his plans for second-year quarterback Trey Lance during the preseason games.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea. I definitely want to see how these practices go these [next] two days,” Shanahan said. “I’d like to get guys to play in this game, mainly because I don’t want them to play in the second game. Going to scrimmage a team, more into the scrimmage than the game.”

So Lance will play in Game 1, which is on Friday, Aug. 12, against the Green Bay Packers at Levi Stadium, and on the road in Game 3 on Aug. 25 against the Houston Texans, according to Shanahan.

“And then to have a chance to get them in a game four days after that versus Houston when we get back Sunday morning would be tough. So that’s why I don’t want them to play much in that game. So hopefully a little in one, a little in three, and then we’ll have 17 days to get ready for Week One.”

Lance is among the “guys” who are being played with caution.

“In my mind, right now, I’d like Trey to get in, in games one and three,” Shanahan remarked.

Shanahan also noted that from what he’s seen from Lance so far during training camp, he’s “pleased.”

“He’s gone kind of how you’d expect it,” Shanahan said of Lance’s performance. “… I think he’s had some real good days. He’s had a couple of rough days. I thought he had a rough day his last practice. It’s going to be good to see how he bounces back today. But I’ve been real pleased with Trey and real pleased with all three [quarterbacks].”

What’s the Deal With Jimmy?

Tuesday was also the day the 49ers released their unofficial depth chart, which featured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as fourth – behind Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.

The first unofficial #49ers depth chart of the summer. pic.twitter.com/9oDtJlY0Z3 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 9, 2022

When asked about the chart, Shanahan was candid about Garoppolo’s placement.

“If he’s on the depth chart, it’s because he has to be.”

The 49ers have said that Garoppolo will be traded before the start of the regular season and will limit his workouts on the side regardless of him being healthy, according to San Francisco general manager John Lynch.

“Well, he’s cleared to be in practice,” Lynch said on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Flower. “We’ve just made the decision that it’s in his best interest to be off to the side and that was made mutually. It was made with Dr. El Attrache, but he has no restrictions and I’m watching him throw out here right now. He looks pretty good.”

Lynch also noted that the former New England Patriots quarterback did a “good job” during camp.

“Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everyone involved.”