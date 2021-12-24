A.J. Brown Shares ‘Joke’ Deebo Samuel Told Him About 49ers Defense

While the Thursday, December 23, interconference showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans was marred with offensive inconsistency, the go-to wide receivers on both teams put on an epic show that left fans in awe.

And this showcase almost didn’t happen because of A.J. Brown trying to come back from a chest injury for the Titans. But that’s not the only reason why the receiving duel between the two 2019 second rounders Brown and Deebo Samuel almost didn’t take place.

Brown’s Titans won off a last second field goal 20-17 to drop Samuel’s 49ers to 8-7 with two games left in the season.

But before the game, Brown claims Samuel sent him a message about the 49ers’ defense, which the Titans wideout viewed as a joke to get him to sit out this game.

Brown Shares Samuel’s ‘Joke’

Brown shared with reporters following the game that he and Samuel exchanged in some private banter leading up to the Thursday Night Football showdown.

“We talked all week. He told me ‘Be careful man’ with their (the 49ers) defense out there,” Brown told reporters. “But he didn’t really want me to come back.”

A.J. Brown joked that Deebo Samuel told him the #49ers defense was hitting hard. Was trying to get him to not come back this week. pic.twitter.com/fwmt1w89iL — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 24, 2021

Brown was healthy enough to come back and elevate the Titans to 10-5 overall. And while his team got the upper hand in the end, both wide receivers put on one of the best wideout performances between opposing receivers this season.

A Breakdown of Samuel and Brown’s Big Night

The collaborative tally between Samuel and Brown via ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner: 20 catches, 304 yards and Brown scoring the lone touchdown between the two.

Quite a show put on last night by the third and fourth receivers taken in the 2019 NFL draft: #49ers Deebo Samuel and #Titans AJ Brown. That duo combined for 20 catches, 304 yards and a touchdown (Brown). Those choices have worked out well for both teams. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 24, 2021

Samuel ended his evening catching 9 passes for 159 yards — his best 2021 totals since the season opener against the Detroit Lions when he caught the same number of receptions but hit 189 yards. It’s also his first 100-yard game since Halloween versus the Chicago Bears when he hauled in 6 grabs for 171 yards.

And while Samuel this time was limited on the backfield end by carrying the ball just 5 times for 32 yards, he showed his running back-side on this play that forced the seventh defender to bring him down.

Took more than half the team to bring Deebo Samuel down pic.twitter.com/2KdcKFtfw9 — KNBR (@KNBR) December 24, 2021

Samuel wasn’t done. He snatched this 56-yarder that led to the game-tying touchdown by Brandon Aiyuk.

Per Next Gen Stats, Samuel gained 46 yards after the catch.

Jimmy Garoppolo & Deebo Samuel (56-yd reception) 🔹 Separation at Pass: 1.4 yds

🔹 Separation at Catch Point: 3.1 yds

🔹 Yards After Catch: 46 (+38 YACOE) The #49ers win probability increased by 21 pct points as a result of the play (16% → 37%)#SFvsTEN | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/NeO22sFhJR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 24, 2021

As for Brown, his 11 catches now represents his highest reception total this season, while his 145 yards is his most yardage total since Halloween against the Indianapolis Colts (155 yards).

One of Brown’s biggest catches? This connection that ended the third quarter that saw Brown working against rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas.

A.J. BROWN 🙌 📺: #SFvsTEN on NFL Network

📱: NFL Apppic.twitter.com/0u3D1CTzsZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 24, 2021

On Brown’s touchdown, the 24-year-old out of Ole Miss not only was working against veteran 49ers cornerback Josh Norman, but caught a laser throw from Ryan Tannehill that zipped between Norman and Jaquiski Tartt.

Next Gen Stats additionally charted their night — revealing that both had near identical route success and receiving yardage.

Since both receivers entered the NFL in 2019, Deebo Samuel (+573) and A.J. Brown (+443) lead the NFL in yards gained after the catch over expected (i.e. YACOE). 📸: Top 5 YACOE Leaders since 2019#SFvsTEN | #FTTB | #Titans pic.twitter.com/wGG48Ay4yK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 24, 2021

There were a litany of breakout plays from the receivers who were the third (Samuel) and fourth (Brown) wideouts taken in the 2019 NFL Draft. While Brown shared the jokingly threat Samuel sent him about the 49ers defense, Brown says he has respect for his fellow wideout peer.

“That’s my guy. That’s my brother,” Brown said.