49ers Present an Ideal Landing Spot for Ex-$15 Million Cowboys Starter

While the San Francisco 49ers are solidified at cornerback through Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir with 2023 training camp a month away, depth at the position remains a glaring question mark.

Hence the strong belief a veteran presence could still be needed at one of the stronger position groups on the 49ers — with the opportunity to make the spot an even greater strength by adding one more layer. And former Dallas Cowboys starter Anthony Brown, once paid $15 million as a starting cornerback, presents that strong veteran boost for depth reasons in the Bay Area.

Why Brown Presents a Strong Potential Fit for the 49ers

To reiterate, this is in the name of depth and potentially providing an additional veteran layer for a team thinking about a run to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers lost key depth through Emmanuel Moseley, who signed a $6 million deal with the Detroit Lions. Moseley was a reliable coverage presence, who didn’t allow a touchdown his side in the 2021 and 2022 seasons when on the field before his ACL tear in the latter campaign. Former starter Jason Verrett is a free agent and coming off back-to-back ACL tears, and he’s unlikely to return to the Niners.

Meanwhile, third-year cornerback Ambry Thomas has gone from early starter to facing a make-or-break season — as fellow ’21 pick Lenoir has emerged as a strong CB2 candidate following his breakout playoff performance including against Brown’s former team.

But in circling back to Brown, the Cowboys all but assured that they’ve moved on from the past starter with team writer Nick Eatman revealing on Friday, June 16 that Brown’s No. 3 has gone to wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Still, there’s the belief Brown can be a valuable pickup for defenses needing CB and veteran help, with Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport pitching Brown to teams.

“Two years ago, Brown was a 16-game starter for the Cowboys. He topped 70 total tackles, intercepted three passes and even scored a touchdown. Brown allowed just 65 of 122 passes thrown in his direction to be completed in 2021 and posted a passer rating against of 78.4,” Davenport wrote. “For the record, that passer rating against is lower than Trevon Diggs’ was last year. And Darius Slay of the Eagles. Brown’s numbers weren’t quite as good in 2022, but he was still a solid NFL starter.”

‘Unwise to Bet Against’ Brown, NFL Analyst Says

The downside for Brown is that he’s in a near identical situation that Moseley and Verrett have faced: returning from ACL tears, as Brown’s was in December 2022. Hence why teams may not be as assertive in trying to lure him in.

Brown, additionally, began to walk inside a more crowded Cowboys CB room — one that now features past NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore while also boasting Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs and surprise 2022 ballhawk DaRon Bland.

However, this online video surfaced of him looking like he’s regaining the speed and change-of-direction that turned him into a starter:

Former #DallasCowboys CB & current NFL FA Anthony Brown posting field world on his IG yesterday. Brown is 6 months post Achilles tear & looks to be showing teams the progress he’s made in his rehab. #CowboysNation Where do y’all think he ends up this season? pic.twitter.com/HpBs3g0UIR — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) June 14, 2023

Davenport adds that Brown isn’t one to be underestimated.

“Brown is no stranger to adversity — he was a seventh-round pick who rose from obscurity to a starting role,” Davenport said. “And given that resilience, it’s unwise to bet against him making it all the back from the Achilles injury.”

While Brown may have lost his ground in starting for Dallas, he could still come in as a cheaper option for defenses needing depth — especially the Niners post Moseley and Verrett. While the 49ers did draft Darrell Luter Jr. and have seen flashes from Qwuantrezz Knight, S.F. has lately gone with a veteran as the third or fourth CB a la Diontae Johnson and Verrett when he was healthy. Should the 49ers consider going the veteran route if they choose to add to the CB room, Brown is now the best choice for it.