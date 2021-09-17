Not so Questionable: 2 Banged Up Niners ‘Good to Go’ Sunday: Report

The San Francisco 49ers starting lineup has been beaten and battered there and back again, and the season is not yet even two weeks old.

The Niners have been long overdue for some good injury news and on Friday, September 17, they finally got some.

Cam Inman, of the Bay Area News Group, traveled with the team as players spent the week practicing in West Virginia. The temporary setup was undertaken to avoid crisscrossing the United States on several flights over the course of a two-game road stretch to open the season against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday.

Inman took to Twitter Friday afternoon after the final practice wrapped with a positive report regarding two Niners defensive linemen who remain officially listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

“#49ers at #Eagles injury report: (Arik) Armstead, (Javon) Kinlaw look good to go,” Inman tweeted.

Armstead, Kinlaw Among Several Banged up Members of Niners D

Armstead, a terror on the edge of the defensive line, has been hampered by a strained adductor muscle. The defensive end sat out practice on Wednesday, and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

Kinlaw, a defensive tackle, also watched from the sideline Wednesday before being granted limited participation to end the week.

The 49ers on Friday afternoon released the final injury report headed into the weekend via the team’s official Twitter account.

It includes defensive end Dee Ford, who was a full-go Friday and is expected to play, as well as linebacker Marcell Harris (oblique), who is questionable for Sunday’s game, and cornerback Emmanual Moseley, who is doubtful with a knee injury.

Niners Hit Hard, as 2 Starters Sidelined by Surgery This Week

On Thursday, September 16, the team announced that outside linebacker and starter Dre Greenlaw could miss up to half the season with a groin injury that will require surgery. Greenlaw was expected to be under the knife by Friday, at the latest.

The linebacker suffered the injury during the Niners’ season opener against the Lions. It took place on a play, during which Greenlaw intercepted just the second pass of his career and returned it for his first touchdown as an NFL player.

But the worst part? Greenlaw is not even the only San Francisco starter to announce season-disrupting and/or -ending surgery this week.

Running back Raheem Mostert carried the ball just twice against the Lions, gaining a total of 20 yards, before he was knocked out with torn cartilage in his knee. Just two days later, Mostert told the world he would be out for the remainder of the 2021 season, opting for a surgical procedure he said gives him the best chance to come back next year.

Also out for the season is starting cornerback Jason Verrett, the third Niners starter to go down in Week 1. He tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of what was already a decided contest.