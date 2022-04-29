Arik Armstead Officially Breaks Silence on Samuel & 49ers Tension

When the San Francisco 49ers make their first selection at No. 61 during day two of the 2022 NFL Draft, it will be Arik Armstead speaking to 49er fans — revealing who will be joining the ‘Niners first.

But before the Friday evening, April 29 festivities, Armstead spent his morning on the NFL Network sending a different kind message to 49er fans: He became the latest to break his silence on the tensions between the 49ers and Deebo Samuel…and sent some encouragement to the 49ers faithful.

Armstead on Samuel

The versatile trench defender, who slid over to the “B” gap following Javon Kinlaw going down with an ACL tear, answered the Samuel situation on “Good Morning Football.”

Like his fellow defender Fred Warner, who spoke on the matter on Monday during S.F.’s pre-draft presser, Armstead is a believer things will work itself out between both parties.

“I love Deebo,” Armstead first said. “I think the whole organization loves Deebo. I haven’t been privy to conversations between Deebo, (general manager) John (Lynch) and (head coach) Kyle Shanahan. I think they’ll figure it out.”

The veteran defender, who will be entering his eighth season in the league once the fall rolls around, believes that this is a case of impatience regarding a new contract extension, which has involved the Pro Bowler Samuel.

“Sometimes you can be a little impatient. You can get a little antsy. I think it will work itself out,” Armstead said.

During night one of the NFL Draft, there was the increasing possibility of the New York Jets snatching Samuel via trade. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that the Jets did offer the 10th overall pick in the first round in exchange for the All-Pro. However, Rapoport shared the 49ers turned down the offer — prompting the Jets to go ahead and draft wide receiver Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State.

At No. 10, the #Jets select their their speed WR, grabbing OSU’s Garrett Wilson. This was the pick they offered to the #49ers (in a package) for Deebo Samuel. They use it for a WR instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, there were two other major trades involving wide receivers from Samuel’s 2019 draft class on night one of the draft: A.J. Brown going from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles (Titans received the 18th and 101st overall pick as part of the deal) and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown getting dealt by the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals. The Ravens wound up with the 23rd overall pick as part of the exchange.

But regarding Brown’s trade, he agreed to a blockbuster four-year, $100 million deal with Philly, which gives him $25 million annually. There’s the belief from NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco that this will shape up Samuel’s market moving forward.

“Morning-after thought: A.J. Brown contract is good news for 49ers ultimately reaching deal with Deebo Samuel. As far as I can tell, Brown still makes $4 million this season. Then, it’s four years, $100 million. So, really, it’s five years with the Eagles at no more than $20.8 million per season. Right?” Maiocco tweeted out on Friday morning.

Armstead Sends Message to 49er Fans

Armstead didn’t just give his take on the ongoing tensions between the 49ers and Samuel.

The 28-year-old also decided to address the mounting frustrations 49er fans have expressed throughout the offseason — from trade rumors to not getting as many high-profile free agents in March.

“Just relax,” Armstead said. “The offseason, the trades, the draft, you should be entertained. It’s all going to play out. We still have our group.”