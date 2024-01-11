HC Interest in 49ers DC Steve Wilks Heats Up as Falcons Request Interview

The San Francisco 49ers just reloaded at defensive coordinator just a year ago, but they may need to do it again in 2024. 49ers DC Steve Wilks has gotten a taste of being an NFL head coach before. Now, the Atlanta Falcons want to interview him to see about their opening.

The Falcons’ request to interview was first reported by CBS reporter Jonathan Jones. Wilks has some history with the Falcons, but as a rival. He spent several years with the Carolina Panthers and was their interim HC in 2022.

“The Falcons have requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for their vacant head coach position, source says,” Jones wrote on X on January 10.

It would be hard to blame Wilks for taking the Falcons gig, if he’s offered. Wilks has only held one full-time HC job at the NFL level, back in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals. He was fired after just one season and a 3-13 record.

As the interim head coach of the Panthers in 2022, Wilks took over after Matt Rhule was fired just five games into the season. In his 12-game stint, the 54-year-old went 6-6.

Now, a year later, Wilks may get his next chance. It’s great news for Wilks, but it creates a new problem to solve for San Francisco.

Interest in Wilks from Chargers

Besides the Falcons, the Los Angeles Chargers are also interested in Wilks’ services. As Heavy’s Sean Deveney wrote up, the Chargers were the first team to request an interview. The first report of the request was dropped by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on January 8.

“The #Chargers are requesting to interview #49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for their vacant head coaching job, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafolo wrote on X. “Wilks’ Niners defense was third in points allowed, eighth in yards this season after he went 6-6 as #Panthers interim HC.”

If Wilks elects to take either job, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tree will grow even larger. Robert Saleh, Mike McDaniel, DeMeco Ryans are all former coordinators who are now in HCs in the NFL.

49ers Could Lose Assistant GM

As the Wilks sweepstakes continue, San Francisco’s front office may also see a departure. 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters is in the running for the GM job with the Washington Commanders.

Jones also reported this update, stating that Peters is one of two finalists for the job.

“The Washington Commanders have narrowed their search for their President of Football Operations job down to two candidates: Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, per sources,” Jones wrote on X on January 11. “They’ll get second interviews with a decision expected within days.”

Peters has been the assistant GM for three seasons, and has been with the 49ers for seven years. Overall, he has 21 years of NFL front office experience with previous time spent with the Denver Broncos.

At the time of writing, general manager John Lynch doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. But Peters has worked his way into a key role. Replacing him will be an important task as San Francisco looks to maintain their ability to build rosters.