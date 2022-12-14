49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Set to Have ‘Really Fun’ Battle vs. 4.26 Speed CB

Brandon Aiyuk has had to catch passes from three different quarterbacks this season.

Through the constant change behind center due to injuries, the third-year San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is still three receptions away from achieving a new career-best total and already has scored his most touchdowns this season with seven. But now on the horizon for Thursday, December 14: A towering and speedy new obstacle in the form of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Tariq Woolen — who will have his blazing 40-yard dash time and ball skills in tow.

‘Really Fun Matchups’ with Aiyuk on Deck

David Lombardi of The Athletic is one looking forward to seeing the fast-rising Aiyuk go toe-to-toe with the fast and athletic 6-foot-4 cornerback from the rival Seattle Seahawks.

“Tariq Woolen is playing really well for Seattle, 4.26 speed at corner and it shows on tape,” Lombardi posted.

Woolen, who starred at Texas-San Antonio, already has ties to one 49er before he locks it up with Aiyuk.

“College teammates with Spencer Burford at UTSA,” Lombardi reminded. “We may see some really fun matchups with Brandon Aiyuk, who’s getting open at an elite level this season.”

The former Arizona State Sun Devil and 2020 first rounder is tops on the 49ers in all three major receiving categories with 58 catches, 755 yards and seven touchdowns.

Aiyuk, surprisingly, is yet to surpass 100 yards receiving in a game this season. He did put together a streak of 80-yard outings for four consecutive weeks from October 16 all the way to November 13. However, he’s been the field stretcher for this 49ers offense as he’s put together four games of averaging between 14 to 28.5 yards per catch. And Aiyuk has found a way to embarrass cornerbacks with his “filthy” routes which includes a stutter step then go:

Brandon Aiyuk embarrasses another cornerback with his filthy route running 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Lsj1rT0Chk — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 12, 2022

Plus hitting CBs with a spin move, or flat china route as seen here versus Arizona:

And with four games remaining, Aiyuk is on pace to deliver 75 catches and end up with his first career 1,000-yard season.

The Challenge Woolen Presents

Now awaiting him at Lumen Field is Woolen — the CB with slot receiver speed and a league-tying six interceptions snatched in his NFL debut.

The fifth rounder from the 2022 draft hasn’t surrendered much yards his side either. According to Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats, Woolen is yet to allow more than 49 receiving yards up his side in every game. Additionally, he hasn’t given up more than four catches to wide receivers.

One trait he’s skilled at? As seen versus the Carolina Panthers from Sunday, December 11 — peeling off from zone coverage but still using his 79″ wingspan to his advantage.

Tariq Woolen peeling off in zone to knock it down pic.twitter.com/WkXk06sXWl — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 11, 2022

Even distinguished NFL Network personality and film guru Brian Baldinger praised Woolen’s coverage ability and eye awareness on the field.

.@Seahawks @_Tariqwoolen with his 6th INT so far tied for the league lead and the coverage ability of The Shadow. Nobody can run past the Shadow! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/TK4g2wTPMg — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 5, 2022

Aiyuk Reveals Where 49ers’ Focus Level is Before Seattle Contest

Aiyuk’s big plays, even with the injury pileup and having to adjust to different signal-callers, has helped provide a crucial assist during the 49ers’ six-game winning streak.

Now there’s this scenario: Beat the 7-6 Seahawks, secure the NFC West title. But Aiyuk told KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM on Monday that the 49ers don’t need any reminders with what’s at stake.

“Everybody understands what it is,” Aiyuk said on KNBR’s Murph and Mac show. “Everybody understands the type of football that we want to play. Even if that wasn’t the case this week, or in a couple of days, I’m sure the style of football that we play would be the same. That’s what we’re focused on doing this week.”

Aiyuk also believes the week of practice was more for the brain and not just the body.

“It’s going to be more of a mental week, with it being a short week,” Aiyuk said. “So we’re just trying to be as clean as possible, get as fresh as possible, recovered as possible, so we can go out there and play the same type of football that we’ve been playing for the past couple of months.”

Again, Aiyuk has one of the “really fun matchups” of the TNF battle once Woolen hovers over him. And if Aiyuk is able to pull off routes like the ones he’s busted on defenders in his career, he becomes the winner of this speed versus speed matchup…and walks out a division champ with the Niners.