49ers Trade Rumors: Insider Urges ‘Massive Swing’ for 2-Time Pro Bowler

There has been a healthy level of success thus far with the Carolina-to-San Francisco pipeline. So why not keeping it going, with something “massive”? One team insider is suggesting that the 49ers, a focal point of NFL trade rumors, go after Panthers star pass rusher Brian Burns, who may be available as 0-6 Carolina seeks to rebuild.

Sure, the 49ers are loaded up on pass rushers, and, sure, the team did just make a deal for Denver’s Randy Gregory. But this team has a Super-Bowl-or-bust mentality, so leaning into an area of strength in the coming days before the deadline is not off the table.

Here is how the San Francisco Chronicle’s 49ers beat reporter Eric Branch laid it out in suggesting this trade: “How about a massive swing? As in: Brian Burns. The Pro Bowl edge rusher is employed by the likely-to-be-selling 0-6 Panthers and is playing on his fifth-year option after not signing a contract extension with Carolina.

“Would the 49ers consider possibly dealing a first-round pick for a potential half-season rental? That would be a steep price. But they do have a recent history of surrendering a boatload to acquire an elite player from the Panthers at the deadline.”

49ers Have Had Trade Success With Carolina

Of course, the last Panthers-49ers trade came last year, when rumors were made reality as Carolina dealt ex-Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey back to the Bay Area for a package of the 49ers’ second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and their fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

There was no first-rounder then, but Branch suggests that is what it would take to get Burns from Carolina. The 49ers, as we know, can afford to absorb Burns’ $16.1 million (he is on his fifth-year option) salary because San Francisco has the most cap space in the league as the deadline approaches.

According to Spotrac, the 49ers have $43.2 million in cap space available, and the team arranged that space by restructuring a number of contracts back in the summer. The 49ers did not restructure those deals just to lead the league in cap space—they did so to have the flexibility to pounce on available stars at the deadline.

They’d likely lose Burns in free agency next March, but if they win a Super Bowl … does that matter?

0-6 Carolina Open to Trading Burns

Burns is, possibly, an available star. He has been to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons, and recorded 12.0 sacks last year. He has 4.0 sacks this year, and Pro Football Focus has him with a 77.2 pass-rushing grade, 19th among edge rushers. The Panthers were not able to lock up Burns on a contract extension, so a new locale could be in order.

Last year, the Panthers rejected an offer from the Rams that included two first-round picks for Burns. His price will still be steep, but given his contract situation, that price has come down.

“Burns is playing on his $16.012 million fifth-year option for the winless Panthers, and we imagine he wouldn’t mind a change of scenery,” Pro Football Focus wrote of Burns, in identifying trade-deadline candidates.

“It also makes sense for Carolina to recoup draft capital following the trade-up for quarterback Bryce Young, as they’re currently without a 2024 first-round or a 2025 second-round pick. They could get both of those back in a move, though the package of two firsts and a second is probably off the table.”