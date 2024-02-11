Brock Purdy & Future Wife Jenna Brandt to Get Married After Super Bowl

The countdown is on for Brock Purdy and his girlfriend Jenna Brandt’s wedding in March 2024. The wedding will take place less than one month after the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl appearance. Purdy admitted that his future wife has been doing the majority of the planning during the Niners season.

“Yeah, Jenna’s done a great job with the wedding plans,” Purdy told Extra during a February 6, 2024 media session on Super Bowl Opening Night. “Obviously, we got engaged in the summer and then boom the season hit. So, for me it’s been obviously football and trying to win every week.

“She’s done such a tremendous job. When I come home we just talk about the little things of the wedding,” Purdy continued. “And honestly, it’s helped me with football to sort of get my mind off football. And we have our time to talk about the wedding and what our future looks like. So, it’s something that we’ve loved, the whole process of [it]. She’s done a great job with it. ”

Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt on Super Bowl: ‘The BEST Feeling’

Brandt has become a staple at 49ers games cheering on her future husband. Purdy’s fiancee took to Instagram to celebrate San Francisco punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

“The BEST feeling,” Brandt said in a January 29 Instagram message. “God is good – all the time.”

Brock Purdy & 49ers Teammate Christian McCaffrey Are Both Planning Weddings

Purdy is not the only San Francisco player who is going through the wedding planning process. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo are also engaged.

The two teammates have swapped notes on planning a wedding during the NFL season. Purdy admitted that there are some things neither player cares about when it comes to the wedding.

“Talking to Christian about some things with the wedding, just the little things that girls care so much about,” Purdy explained. “The flowers and the details and stuff. We’re just like, ‘Yeah, we love it. Sure.’ So, we’ve shared some experiences and it’s been fun.”

Brock Purdy & Future Wife Jenna Brandt Share Bond With Christian Faith

Brandt played college volleyball at Iowa State and Northern Iowa. The couple announced their engagement on July 2, 2023 with the Niners quarterback popping the question in St. Cloud, Florida, a small city outside of Orlando.

“WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER!” Brandt noted in a July 2, 2023 Instagram post. “Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.”

Both Brandt and Purdy continue to lean on their Christian faith. It is something Purdy praised his longtime girlfriend for when announcing the engagement news.

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ,” Purdy said at the time announcing the news. “Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

Time will tell if Purdy will be adding a Super Bowl ring to his wedding ring. Regardless, the Niners quarterback will be a married man when he steps on the football field next season.