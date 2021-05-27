49ers Host Workout for Former Super Bowl Champion Defender: REPORT

The San Francisco 49ers continue attempts to bolster their linebacking corps through free agency.

The team turned to a blast from the AFC West past on Thursday, May 27, working out former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter that morning to share the official news.

Marshall Has Not Appeared in NFL Game in Over Two Years

While still a familiar name to even some casual NFL fans due to his longevity and the high-profile Broncos teams he played for, Marshall has not actually appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2018.

The linebacker signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, back when the team was still situated in Oakland, but was released before the season began. The team brought him back for just shy of a week later that season, though Marshall never ultimately saw the field. He was not listed on any NFL rosters in 2020.

Prior to the previous two seasons, Marshall spent six years in Denver. While with the team, the linebacker made 63 starts and appeared in 69 games total.

He racked up 418 tackles, 28 of them for loss. He also hit the opposing quarterback nine times, registered 6.5 sacks, snagged two interceptions, defended 21 passes, forced five fumbles and recovered one for a touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. He was also a member of two Super Bowl defenses in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Marshall played his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 as a fifth-round selection out of the University of Nevada. He appeared in five games for the team that year before landing with the Denver in 2013.

Marshall is listed on Pro Football Reference as on outside linebacker. He will turn 32 years old in September 2021.

49ers Have Been Relatively Quiet at Linebacker This Offseason

The 49ers have not been overly active during this offseason when it comes to the linebacker position.

San Francisco signed linebacker Jonas Griffith to a reserve/future contract in January, followed by inking linebacker Nathan Gerry to a one-year deal on March 23, per ESPN. Aside from those moves, it has been a mostly quiet offseason for the position in San Francisco.

That could change quickly, as middle linebacker Fred Warner is currently eligible for a contract extension. In what is ostensibly a show of good faith, Warner has chosen to participate fully in offseason activities despite the fact that no deal has yet been reached.

On Tuesday, May 25, Warner took to social media to share a solitary sentiment: He wants to be a 49er for life.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan responded in kind that same day.

“I want to get it done personally. I kind of feel like I’d say the same about him as I did about (tight end George) Kittle when we were talking about it,” Shanahan told reporters. “I just see that kind of as a matter of time. I know he’s not going into his free agent year or anything like that, so that’s why it’s not always on my mind. But, Fred’s a guy that I plan on being here forever and who has earned that. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t start sooner than later.”

Also on San Francisco’s starting depth chart are strong-side linebacker Dre Greenlaw and weak-side linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.