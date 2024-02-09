Ex-49ers All-Pro Set for Reunion with Jim Harbaugh on Chargers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from the 2024 Super Bowl, but one of their former stars is also making moves. NaVorro Bowman wowed 49ers fans in the 2010s with his exceptional linebacker play, and now he could be embarking on a new NFL journey as a coach.

On February 9, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Los Angeles Chargers and Bowman are close to finalizing a deal to make him their new linebackers coach. It marks a reunion for Bowman, who played under new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh for several years in San Francisco.

“Reunion: The #Chargers are targeting former #49ers All-Pro LB NaVorro Bowman to be their new LBs coach, bringing him back together with Jim Harbaugh, per sources,” Rapoport wrote on February 9. “The two sides will have to come to an agreement on a deal, but the belief is it gets done. Bowman, who helped an SF defense dominate under Harbaugh, spent last season as a defensive analyst at Maryland.”

Harbaugh was recently hired after winning the College Football Playoff with Michigan. Bowman’s career makes him an exciting coaching prospect, although his lack of experience will be a talking point.

Bowman’s Illustrious, But Brief Career

When thinking about the 49ers’ best players of the 2010s, Bowman is undeniably in the conversation. A four-time All-Pro, Bowman struck fear into opposing offenses with his ability to manage and wreck games.

He made the All-Pro first team in three consecutive seasons from 2011 through 2013. During that span, he never totaled less than 140 tackles and had at least 7 passes defended a year. Cumulatively, he totaled 9 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and three interceptions over that three-year stretch.

He likely could’ve had a five-year stretch as an All-Pro. However, Bowman tore both his ACL and MCL in the 2014 NFC Championship. It ruled him out for the following season that fall. Bowman made a legendary comeback in 2015, leading the NFL in tackles and earning his fourth All-Pro honor.

A torn Achilles disrupted his 2016 season, and by the following year it was clear that Bowman’s injuries had affected his speed and general ability. The 49ers released him midway through 2017, and he finished out his final NFL season with the Oakland Raiders.

49ers Still Set for Aiyuk Extension

As the offseason approaches, one of the most important situations for San Francisco to address is the future of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. For the second consecutive season, Aiyuk will lead the 49ers in receiving yards.

Rapoport also reported on the 49ers’ plans to extend Aiyuk. While nothing concrete has happened, the insider believes San Francisco will offer him a new deal in 2024.

“Brandon Aiyuk has worked his way toward being one of the best receivers in the NFL. And contracts are always a battle, obviously, as we saw with the Nick Bosa one this year. These are the guys that you should want to pay, and I do think the 49ers will eventually.”

The 49ers would prefer to avoid a Bosa situation if possible. But even with that holdout, they were able to get a deal done and get him on the field for the 2023 season.