Ex-49ers Defender Sends Out Recruiting Pitch to De’Andre Hopkins

The De’Andre Hopkins news bomb on Friday, May 26 sparked a bevy of reactions across the league, as the All-Pro wide receiver got released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Among the reactions? A former San Francisco 49ers defender making his recruiting sales pitch to “D-Hop” once the wideout became free to sign elsewhere.

Ex-49ers DL Also Has Ties to Hopkins

Charles Omenihu, who brought length and versatility as a long rusher option for the 49ers, went viral with his pitch to lure Hopkins to Omenihu’s newest team the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You free now come on to the kingdom @DeAndreHopkins,” Omenihu said on Twitter.

Omenihu and Hopkins have one thing in common: They were Houston Texans.

Hopkins spent his first seven seasons in the league establishing himself as a multiple Pro Bowl wide receiver in Houston. He then became official teammates with the 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end in 2019 and played together for that one season.

Omenihu and Hopkins then went their separate ways in 2020 as Hopkins landed with the Cardinals. Omenihu eventually joined him in the NFC West as a 2021 midseason trade to the 49ers. Omenihu would go on to produce career high marks in his final season with the 49ers in 2022 before signing with the Chiefs as a free agent.

49ers Insider Rips Idea of Hopkins Coming to the Bay Area

The thought of Hopkins as a 49er have surfaced among fans and analysts. However, one veteran insider/columnist in the Bay Area ripped the idea of the 49ers adding the wideout.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area explained his reasoning why adding Hopkins to the 49ers “doesn’t add up” for both parties on Friday.

“It remains to be seen where Hopkins ends up playing this season, but the 49ers do not appear to be among his potential landing spots,” Maiocco wrote. “The 49ers already have top-flight wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, so there’s no reason for either side to move toward San Francisco landing Hopkins.”

Maiocco adds how Samuel is still under contract through 2025 while the Niners picked up Aiyuk’s fifth-year option, which will elevate his salary to $14 million in 2024.

“The 49ers could face a difficult situation in the future with the design of keeping Samuel and Aiyuk on the roster for the long term,” Maiocco said. “Going out and adding another high-priced veteran receiver — especially one who is on the wrong side of 30 and coming off injuries — is a non-starter.”

Sources: AFC East Team Not Ruled Out for Hopkins

Meanwhile, who presents the best situation for Hopkins?

One league source told Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo one AFC East team that shouldn’t be ruled out.

“I wouldn’t rule out the New England Patriots,” the source told Heavy, who requested anonymity. “They aren’t out of the question.”

That same source told Lombardo: “But, he would be an ideal fit with either of the New York teams.”

The Jets already had an aggressive offseason by trading for Aaron Rodgers while also signing his former Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard. The Giants, meanwhile, traded for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller while also drafting speedy Jalin Hyatt.