Christian McCaffrey’s Mother Sounds Off About 49ers’ Hotel Fire Alarm

The San Francisco 49ers could walk into Allegiant Stadium with an extra chip on their shoulders after a week of alleged prank victimhood, and running back Christian McCaffrey‘s mother, Lisa, is livid.

Niners players awoke to a fire alarm at 6 a.m., but no fire, in the team hotel on Thursday and didn’t get silenced until 6:10 a.m., a loss prevention officer said according to the San Francisco Chronicle. McCaffrey’s mother pounced on the question if it was an “inside job” during the “Your Mom” podcast on Thursday.

“100% because there was no emergency. Supposedly,” McCaffrey said.

It only added to the off-field trouble for the 49ers this week leading up to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Niners dealt with a subpar practice field at UNLV due to softer sod than NFL standards, the team claimed.

McCaffrey didn’t get into that, but she tried to identify the culprit behind the alarm. She ruled out a Chiefs fan and instead floated that it was an “employee from Kansas City”, and she also claimed the alarm lasted 25 minutes — 15 minutes longer than what the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Niners Players Suspicious of Foul Play on False Alarm

McCaffrey concurs with his mother on the suspicious activity theory.

“I think there’s no way it’s random,” McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday. “It’s part of it. It’s just more wood thrown on the fire.”

Niners tight end George Kittle also believes it wasn’t an accident. He also acknowledged McCaffrey’s grumpiness.

“It had to be them,” Kittle told the media. “You don’t want to wake the sleeping bear.”

For Niners defensive lineman Nick Bosa, he says he has seen this kind of thing before. He’s convinced “somebody did it”, too, in order to disrupt the team.

“It kind of reminded me of Philly when they had this construction going on outside. It was early in the morning and they were like demolishing a bridge right outside of our hotel. We haven’t had the best luck. But no excuses,” Bosa told reporters.

Kyle Shanahan: ‘We Were Already Up’

As for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, he didn’t sound as alarmed.

“We were already up, so it didn’t get any of the coaches,” Shanahan told reporters on Thursday. “We’re in the basement, so we didn’t actually hear it. But by the time I saw the players at seven and asked them how their night was, they all were complaining about the fire alarm and all having to go outside and everything.”

“I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I met them, and they showed me the video. So, I think it was a pain for them. No one wants to get up at six and have to go outside when we don’t have meetings until eight, but it is what it is,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan took a similar approach to the practice field when he said his team “will deal with the field how it is” during Wednesday’s press conference. Bosa recognizes it’s all stuff to roll with before the Big Game kicks off.

“We’re just trying to get to Sunday and be as prepared as we possibly can,” Bosa said. “And if we have to deal with a couple more issues, we’re ready to do it.”