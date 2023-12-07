Christian McCaffrey: Kyle Shanahan Gives 49ers RB Best Compliment Possible

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most electrifying players in the NFL in 2023 so far and his head coach isn’t blind to the rare talent his star running back possesses.

While most NFL fans associate McCaffrey with his elite talent as both a ball-carrier and a receiver when he touches the football, San Francisco 49ers head coach gave his running back a compliment that has nothing to do with his obvious skill set.

Shanahan believes CMC is the best player he's ever been around without the ball in his hands 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TSuclx4Emg — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 6, 2023

“I will say Christian is the best player I’ve ever been around without the ball in his hands,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Dec. 6.

“Just the little things he does that are so obsessive. Everybody can carry out fakes and stuff but he goes to the extreme and it’s unbelievable.”

The praise initially came up when a reporter mentioned how he recognized how much McCaffrey sold the fake toss on Deebo Samuel’s third touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deebo Samuel in Week 13: 22 rushing yards

1 rushing TD

116 receiving yards

2 receiving TDspic.twitter.com/yXdUdUpIl8 — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) December 4, 2023

As the reporter notes, the play is designed to sway the defense to the right as Brock Purdy fakes a toss to McCaffrey.

It worked to perfection.

As the reporter noted, McCaffrey sold the fake and several Eagles’ defenders bit — especially the two on that side of the field — opening up a larger gap for Samuel to exploit and turn on the jets for a touchdown.

Christian McAffrey Is Having MVP Caliber Season

While that’s the ultimate praise from a head coach in regards to McCaffrey’s selflessness and work ethic, the dual-threat running back is putting together a prolific 2023 campaign.

With five games to go in the regular season, McCaffrey has already rushed for 1,032 yards —the most of any running back in the NFL so far in 2023 —and more than his total in five of his eight NFL campaigns.

His 12 rushing touchdowns is tied for second in the league amongst all ball-carriers.

Additionally, Christian McCaffrey has hauled in 62 receptions as a pass-catcher for 429 yards and another five touchdowns.

While the last 10 NFL MVPS have been awarded to a quarterback, it will be hard for voters to not consider McCaffrey if he continues to post these numbers as the 49ers close out the regular season.

The last running back to earn the NFL Offensive MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. The Hall of Famer closed out the year with 2,097 yards to become the seventh player ever to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark.

While it doesn’t seem likely for McCaffrey to reach the 2,000 yard mark during the regular season with just five games remaining, the game has changed drastically since 2012. It’s also fair to note Peterson finished his MVP season with 13 total touchdowns, 12 as a runner and one as a receiver.

McCaffrey already has 18 total touchdowns and has already doubled Peterson’s yardage as a receiver (429 yards), while the former Vikings’ star finished the year with just 217 yards through the air.

In the modern NFL era where the running back position is often viewed as far less significant than it once was, McCaffrey is changing the game. There’s an argument to be made that he’s re-defining the position, often lining up in various positions to be utilized in various ways in Shanahan’s scheme.

At this pace, it will be hard to not see the 49ers at least in the MVP conversation at the end of the year.

Christian McCaffrey Competing With His QB For MVP

Despite the constant doubt and criticism, 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy is tied with Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as the current NFL Offensive MVP by most major sports books with +300 odds according to Vegas Insider.

After 12 games, Purdy ranks No. 1 in total QBR (75.6) just ahead of Prescott at No. 2 (75.4). Purdy ranks No. 6 in total yards (3,185), fourth in touchdowns (23) and has just six interceptions.

He’s not known for his mobility, but has added another 132 yards and two touchdowns to his resume.

Las Vegas has Christian McCaffrey as a long shot (with odds ranging from +1500 to +3,000 depending on the sports book). Eight of the nine players ahead of him are quarterbacks, with Miami Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill the only exception sitting at No. 7 with odds ranging from +900 to +1500.

While the San Francisco 49ers’ star RB likely won’t come away with the award, Shanahan made it clear he’s one of the most selfless players he’s ever been around, so if Purdy pulls it off, it’s highly likely he’d be thrilled for his teammate.