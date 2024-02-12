‘Incredible’ Camera Angle on Christian McCaffrey Double-Pass TD Shows Clutch Block

The turnover-filled first half of the 2024 Super Bowl concluded with the San Francisco 49ers leading the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 10-3.

The game’s lone first-half touchdown came courtesy of the NFL’s 2023 touchdown leader, Christian McCaffrey, on a long-developing trick play with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter.

Something that may have gone unnoticed on the live broadcast, though, was a game-changing block by 49ers OL Spencer Burford that prevented a potential interception by Chiefs LB Nick Bolton.

This “incredible” drone camera angle from the CBS broadcast shows the play developing:

According to Next Gen Stats, “McCaffrey had a 58.4% chance of scoring when he caught the ball according to the NGS expected YAC model, the 2nd-most probable TD reception caught behind the LOS outside the 25-yard line this season.”

Spongebob’s Patrick Star Roasts McCaffrey After 1st Quarter Fumble

Despite the low-scoring half, the CBS Super Bowl simulcast on Nickelodeon offered plenty of viral moments, including some fun at the expense of Travis Kelce.

While McCaffrey’s touchdown led to the first sliming of the night, his lost fumble in the first quarter led to a funny moment involving Patrick Star from Spongebob.

“You have to firmly grasp it!” shouted the voiceover, echoing a line from an iconic Spongebob episode.

Patrick Star on the Christian McCaffrey fumble: "You have to firmly grasp it."@Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/kGpUwTV8xX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 11, 2024

It was McCaffrey’s first career playoff fumble (7 games) and fourth fumble of the 2023 season. That matches his career-high (4) from his sophomore season in 2018.

More to come.