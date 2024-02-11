49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Describes Future Wife Olivia Culpo in 3 Words

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey keeps it simple when describing his future wife Olivia Culpo. McCaffrey recently took to Instagram to give his girlfriend a shoutout.

“Ride or Die ❤️,” McCaffrey said in a January 13, 2024 Instagram post.

McCaffrey made it clear that his fiancee is someone who has been with him in both the good and bad times. The Niners’ biggest fan may be McCaffrey’s girlfriend.

Culpo is a regular at San Francisco games decked out in the team’s red and gold gear. The same will be true at the Super Bowl as Culpo cheers on McCaffrey and the 49ers one final time.

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo on Super Bowl: ‘You Deserve It All’

McCaffrey’s future wife is loving seeing the 49ers star thrive. After San Francisco reached the Super Bowl, Culpo posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world,” the caption read over the video.

Culpo also added a message in the caption showing her support for McCaffrey’s run to the Super Bowl.

“You deserve it all Christian ❤️ I love you so so much,” Culpo noted in the January 28 Instagram message.

Olivia Culpo on Future Husband Christian McCaffrey: ‘He’s Very Loyal’

McCaffrey has been one of the most dependable running backs in the NFL. This dependability also translates to off the football field as well, according to Culpo.

“I travel so much for work that my idea of fun is literally just not doing anything,” Culpo told E! News during a February 9, 2023 interview. “I feel [that] I value a lot about Christian, he’s very loyal. He’s very dependable which I really appreciate.

“He’s also extremely supportive. I feel like within our relationship we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person. And because of that, we’re able to have a really nice balance, because we both do lead such busy lives. But our love for each other comes first, and we show that through the support that we have.”

Christian McCaffrey & Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Are Planning a Wedding



Like teammate Brock Purdy, McCaffrey is also in the midst of wedding planning. McCaffrey admitted that Culpo has been handling the majority of the work. This is especially true after the Niners punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

“Well, she’s done a hell of a job,” McCaffrey told Extra on Super Bowl Opening Night on February 10. “She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding, as of now. But I give my input when needed. But obviously her style is unbelievable and anything she wants I also like.

“But it’s going really well. I’m so thankful that I have someone like her that’s not just supporting me the way she is but also handling all the stuff like that allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she’s still working on her career as well.”