Claire Kittle Is Making Football Wife Fashionable

San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler tight end George Kittle is one of the best at the position, and watching how they support each other, he couldn’t have a better teammate for life in his wife, Claire.

If you watched any NFL games this year, you likely saw the pair together in an ad for Zenni glasses. They have their own exclusive collection of iconic eyewear. In fact, Claire has become known as a bit of a “trendsetter.”

Play

The Kittles are making waves both on and off the field and we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about this dynamic couple, how they met, where they came from, and where they’re going.

Claire Always Had an Affinity for Sports

Before meeting George, Claire grew up in Dubuque, Iowa. At Wahlert Catholic High School, she was able to earn two all-state selections for track and even bring home a state championship for basketball. She was no slouch. She actually became an all-time record holder for total points at Wahlert, and later went on to play for her dream school, the Iowa University Hawkeyes.

She continued playing college basketball, but more importantly, this is where Claire met George. Within a couple of months, the pair became an item and word spread around campus. When the school’s greatest football prospect is going out with a member of the basketball team news travels fast.

Clair and George got engaged in 2018 and eloped in 2019. They later had a wedding in 2021. Yes, George still had the “man bun” in the wedding photos.

Having always been a good student, she graduated with a bachelor’s in Health and Human Physiology. According to an article by Nick Igbokwe of Sportskeeda, Claire was working “as a health and wellness specialist. She also manages her own company, ‘Claire Till Fitness.'”

Post-Basketball, Fashion Has Become Claire’s Passion

Claire’s college basketball career came to a halt with the diagnosis of a chronic knee injury. Since then, along with her commitment to health and fitness, she’s teamed up with clothing companies and designers to make some noise on NFL sidelines. Here, you can see her in an outfit by Levi’s and Leigh Taylor. George had one to match as well.

Here’s another example of Claire’s eye for a good collaboration even as her husband gets ready for the big game. She teamed up with Liplab to showcase their custom lip glosses, balm, and lipsticks in Vegas. This all happened right by Allegiant Stadium, where the 49ers will be hopefully scoring touchdowns this Sunday.

George and Claire Are a Couple Built to Last

The couple has already been through some hard ship together. Claire revealed she had an ectopic pregnancy and had to have surgery via her instagram in February of 2023.

In her post she said, “Fast forward to Jan 10th I had a routine ultrasound putting me right around 7.5 weeks pregnant. The nurse giving my ultra sound went silent for awhile and I asked ‘I’m still early there’s probably nothing to see yet right?’ She responded with ‘I see a pregnancy here it’s just not in the correct place, it’s ectopic…’ I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant.”

She ended the post appreciating George and her family for being by her side, saying, “We leaned on each other like we never have before, Im thankful my mom, dad and Georges parents were all here to help us.”

Anytime a couple faces something like this, it’s a nightmare. But it’s apparent Claire and George have been there for each other through the ups and downs of their college careers. They’d be there for each other through this hardship as well, and long into the future.