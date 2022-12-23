49ers Announce Roster Move Involving ‘Heralded’ Local College Star

Curtis Robinson entered the NFL as a linebacker “heralded for his leadership and overall character on and off the field” by nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein after starring for nearby Stanford University. Now, the San Francisco 49ers have moved on from the tall and athletic linebacker.

Announced on Friday, December 23 on the eve of the showdown with the Washington Commanders, the 49ers waived the former Cardinal ‘backer.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Robinson became popular and beloved at “The Farm” as an All-Conference selection in the Pac-12: Earning the conference’s honorable mention honors in his final two collegiate seasons. He was named team captain during his final college campaign in the truncated coronavirus season of 2020. He went on to snatch 144 total tackles including 84 solo stops and delivered 8.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage throughout his time at Stanford.

Robinson was never drafted and originally signed with the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $2,435,000 deal in 2021. However, he wound up being released and made his way to the 49ers’ practice squad that same season. His 49ers deal was for one-year, $660,000.

Robinson, though, was hampered by injuries and managed to play in just six total games with no starts. Per Pro Football Reference, Robinson managed to earn 36 total snaps through special teams in games against Atlanta, Kansas City and the October 30 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Elevate 2 for Commanders Game, Including Recently Added DL

One newcomer is soon to get some regular season action for the 49ers for the first time since his arrival.

After being added to the practice squad on Tuesday, December 13, the 49ers have elevated Michael Dwumfour to the active roster.

For the former Houston Texan Dwumfour, Sunday will be his eighth game of action…but first as a 49er. He earned some defensive and special teams action in seven games with the Texans in 2022 before being released.

While in Houston, Dwumfour collected six solo tackles and three stops behind the line of scrimmage. He additionally got involved in 18 special teams snaps per PFR.

By promoting Dwumfour, he reunites with his past Texan defensive lineman mate Charles Omenihu. The two were together in 2021 before Omenihu became an NFL trade deadline move for the Niners in 2021. Omenihu has since taken advantage of his surroundings and is one sack away from delivering a career-best five sacks. He’s also one tackle away from a new personal best of 18 in a season.

Dwumfour, who played for former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan, wasn’t the only roster elevation. Wide receiver Willie Snead was promoted as well — which becomes his fourth game this season.

The veteran slot receiver is yet to catch his first pass this season. However, he’s provided some value on special teams with 30 total snaps in games against the Falcons, Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan Sounds Off on Facing Team From his Past

While Kyle Shanahan has coached for six different franchises in roles ranging from quarterbacks coach, to offensive coordinator to now being in his sixth season as 49ers head coach, he spent his most coordinator years with his next opponent.

From 2010 to 2013, he ran the offense for Washington — long before Ron Rivera was the head coach. Now, facing a former employer is no longer a big deal for Shanahan.

“Yes, my issues will never be different. They are what they are and that’s not changing, but I have no problem with them. I love Ron Rivera, I think he’s awesome. I respect the hell out of him. I love [Washington Commanders general manager] Martin [Mayhew]. I think Martin’s the man. I know those guys are really trying to do it the right way and I’ve been really impressed with what those two have done in there these last couple years and haven’t got to see them on tape really until this week and I can see why they’re where they’re at. They’re a good football team and I respect the people in charge,” Shanahan said to reporters.