49ers ‘Primed to Pounce’ on Projected $18 Million Eagles Star in Free Agency: Analyst

It is always helpful, in the NFL, to look for what’s next. And as much as the 49ers know they can rely on star running back Christian McCaffrey, it also could be helpful to peek ahead at what might be next for the San Francisco running game. To that end, the folks at the NFL contract site Spotrac have devised a speculative 49ers rumor suggesting the team would have an eye on one of the top players in the NFC: Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, who will be a free agent next offseason.

That is, if the Eagles allow him to get to free agency. Spotrac contract expert Mike Ginnitti writes that potential interest from the 49ers could force Philadelphia to break with tradition and give a hefty multi-year deal to Swift.

“Philly has made this position a revolving door annually for quite some time now, so a multi-year extension wouldn’t seem to be the obvious choice – but we’re going to make it anyway,” Ginnitti wrote. “Here’s why. If the Eagles let this player walk into free agency (franchise tag probably not ideal with their cap situation), one of the teams seemingly primed to pounce could be NFC rival San Francisco.

“Kyle Shanahan has long been looking for a proper handcuff for Christian McCaffrey, whose magic is bound to run out here soon anyway.”

D’Andre Swift a Keeper in Philly?

As 49ers rumors go, this would be a nifty one. D’Andre Swift is one of the top backs in the league, with 770 yards to his credit, fourth overall in the NFL. McCaffrey, of course, is No. 1 on the list, with 939 yards. A Swift-McCaffrey “handcuff” would be deadly for NFL defenses.

And it would be a surprise if the Eagles committed to Swift long-term. When they acquired him last April from the Lions, Philadelphia gave up only a future fourth-round pick (in 2025), and the assumption was that Swift would be a stopgap back. After all, the Eagles had shown little interest in re-signing Miles Sanders when he was coming off a 1,269-yard season in 2022.

The difference could be that Swift has more juice left in his legs. He is only 24 and spent the first three years of his career splitting carries with the Lions. That, potentially, could entice the Eagles to move to keep Swift.

Hefty Payroll Commitments Weigh Down 49ers Rumors

Well, that, and the potential threat of a 49ers rumor involving Swift growing into reality, that is. The 49ers will be an interesting team to watch in free agency because though they are blessed with a quarterback still on his rookie deal, they have the highest paid defensive player (Nick Bosa) and the highest paid fullback (Kyle Juszczyk), and have players ranked in the Top 5 in salary at linebacker (Fred Warner), tight end (George Kittle), and left tackle (Trent Williams).

They likely will need to find a way to sign Brandon Aiyuk to a new contract, too.

But Swift could potentially be had at a bargain price. Spotrac projects him getting three years and $18 million to stay in Philadelphia, but it would not be hard for the 49ers to beat that offer. If, that is, they’re interested in this handcuff possibility.