Fans & Analysts React to the ‘Long Expected’ 49ers Cap Move

The San Francisco 49ers officially made a move that beat writer David Lombardi and several others called “long expected.” Plus a move that general manager John Lynch said was a “transaction” that would happen soon in his opening press conference for training camp.

That move: The 49ers releasing Dee Ford.

The pass rusher who once signed a blockbuster $85.5 million deal was officially cut on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 27. As noted by The Athletic’s Lombardi, the 49ers‘ decision with the former Kansas City Chief now saves the ‘Niners $1.12 million in cap space.

In a long-expected move, the 49ers have released edge rusher Dee Ford. After such a promising start to his SF tenure, Ford never fully overcame a 2020 back injury. The move saves $1.12 million in 2022 salary-cap space — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 27, 2022

Ford, unfortunately, could never stay healthy and never surpassed the 6.5 sacks mark as a 49er. His best season in S.F. was his first 49ers campaign of 2019 — which saw him snatch 6.5 sacks. But he collected only three sacks after that season.

The reactions immediately surfaced on social media following the decision.

Notable Online Reactions

For one 49ers fan, he called Ford’s departure “good and bad.”

“Good and bad news. Good for the release, bad cuz he never played to his potential. Too many injuries. One if not the worst trade ever,” the fan posted.

Another fan called Ford’s addition the biggest bust since the team signed Kwon Alexander, who also never tapped his potential with the 49ers.

“Biggest bust signing and we signed Kwon,” that fan said.

But there were fans who valued Ford when he was a 49er.

“Without Dee Ford we don’t go to the Super Bowl in 2019. If you want a bad signing look towards (former running back Jerick) McKinnon,” the fan responded.

Another 49ers fan shared this wish involving Ford.

“Wish he could’ve stayed healthy,” the S.F. fan posted.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates called Ford’s 49ers tenure “an unfortunate run of injuries” plus added how it “impacted his tenure with the team.” Ford not only dealt with his 2020 back injury, but he also sustained patella, hamstring and calf ailments while in the Bay Area.

Lastly, there was this post directed towards Ford that wished him the best:

Roster Move: #49ers announced they have released DL Dee Ford. I want to wish @IamDeeFord all the best in his next journey and I was really rooting for him to bounce back with us. From a fan since college I truly hope everything goes well for you. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/4kea1fCDCN — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) July 27, 2022

Tuesday Signing Signified Ford Move

While there was the report from @TheSFNiners that the team signed Robert Nkemdiche on July 20, the 49ers confirmed the move on Tuesday at their introductory training camp press conference.

General manager Lynch, though, said that the former first rounder in the 2016 draft class had to go through a workout before being added to the 49ers’ roster. And that tryout took place on Monday, July 25.

“I know it was reported last week, but that person must have been Nostradamus because we had a workout,” Lynch said to the Bay Area media. “We had not decided. There were three guys here working out. He did shine in the workout, so he’ll be a part of us moving forward. We’re excited about that.”

Signs are indicating that Nkemdiche will be lining up in Ford’s old spot on the 49ers’ defensive line. With his long 6-foot-4, 296-pound frame, Nkemdiche could be experimented as a three-technique interior defender — a la what Arden Key was in situational passing downs last season.