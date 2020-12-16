Deebo Samuel Has Message for 49ers Fans

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel will once again be sidelined and, most likely, for the remainder of the season. Deebo suffered a hamstring injury on the first play of Sunday’s Week 14 loss to the Washington Football Team will.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t put a timeline on Deebo’s injury but said the team will keep him out “a while,” per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

With only three more games left, it doesn’t look hopeful for Deebo’s return. One way we might see the playmaker return if the Niners make the playoffs with some kind of miracle.

Until then, Deebo has a message for 49ers fans:

“Please keep that same energy ya’ll got next year.”

Please keep that same energy y’all got next year 😎 — Deebo (@19problemz) December 15, 2020

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Deebo Suffers Injury on First Play

Anyone who played Deebo in Fantasy knows how frustrating it was to see Deebo go down on the 49ers’ first play from scrimmage. He had taken a hand off from QB Nick Mullens and was so close to a first down.

Earlier this year, Deebo was injured with a Jones fracture foot in which he missed much of the offseason and training camp. He sat out for the first three weeks of the season and returned in Week 4 for a limited role in Week 4.

The 49ers thought they had him back for good until was injured again late in the team’s Week 7 victory over the Patriots. Deebo was able to make a debut in Week 12 and played well against the Rams and Bills before Week 14’s reinjury.

49ers Plagued With Injuries

The Niners are used to injuries this season as Deebo is not the only one who has suffered.

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Brandon Aiyuk, and Kendrick Bourne have been out at least one game this season due to injury or COVID-19 protocols.

Garoppolo and Kittle are not expected to return for the regular season. Things don’t look as good for Deebo and he made it clear in an Instagram post that he later deleted.

“Whyyyyyy????” Samuel posted along with broken heart emojis.

#49ers Deebo Samuel deleted this from his IG story – but still not a good sign. The sophomore wideout will have an MRI tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jQHp8nFIHn — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 14, 2020

With most of their top players out of dealing with injuries, it could be tough for the 49ers to make playoffs.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Time to Shine

With Deebo out, rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk will be expected to step up.

Shanahan and the 49ers traded up during this past April’s NFL Draft to get the No. 25 pick in the first round. He was an ASU standout and has been compared to Julio Jones.

That’s a heck of a compliment and a lot of weight to put on a rookie, but he has made a solid case so far.

Aiyuk had a notable game against the Rams in Week 13 that caught a lot of NFL fans attention. He finished with five receptions for 95 yards and one score to give the 49ers a lead. On the season, Aiyuk has 50 receptions for 660 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. He’s also been explosive on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.

READ NEXT: 49ers Kyle Shanahan Takes Note of Mike McGlinchey’s Weight