49ers’ Deebo Samuel ‘100%’ Reveals his Newest Hated Team

Perhaps the Los Angeles Rams are, somewhat, off the hook from Deebo Samuel following the latest stirring comments from the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro.

While Samuel still has a harsh spot for the NFC West rival Rams as he told Kevin Hart on “Cold As Balls” on the LOL Network, Samuel then told Zion Olojede of Complex on Thursday, May 4 who his most hated team really is: The one that claimed the NFC title the Philadelphia Eagles.

“[My] most hated team is the Eagles right now. One hundred percent,” Samuel admitted. “I mean, hey man, we done wiped the Rams so many times. All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that.”

Samuel Still Believes NFC Title Game Outcome Would’ve Been Different Had it Not Been for Key Injury

It’s not the first time Samuel went after the NFC champs.

In an interview with I Am Athlete during Super Bowl week in February, Samuel continued to reveal his disdain for the Eagles including saying “If Brock Purdy didn’t get hurt, the game would’ve been close.”

Samuel doubled down on that statement with Complex.

“I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened, but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome,” Samuel said. “… We lost because we played with 10 people.”

The 49ers were down to their fourth quarterback in Josh Johnson, who sustained a concussion in the conference title game. Of course, fans remember Purdy for injuring his elbow then trying to play on his ailment the rest of the title game. Purdy has since undergone surgery from his UCL ligament in his throwing arm.

Samuel Outlines 49ers Goals

In the grind of a 17-game season, the injuries do occur. But for Samuel, he knows what the 49ers are capable of once they’re at full strength.

“We just gotta stay healthy, man,” Samuel noted to Complex. “We stay healthy, and the sky’s the limit. Brock (Purdy) is still recovering from his surgery. Trey (Lance) is fully healthy. We went and got another quarterback in Sam Darnold. That was the only piece we were missing. If we had another quarterback, we would’ve been alright. In that situation, what could you do? The front office is doing a good job of making sure we’ll be alright.”

Furthermore, Samuel has taken a glance at the roster from top to bottom and is fully aware there’s an abundance of young talent.

“From (Nick) Bosa, Arik (Armstead) to Fred (Warner), we got youngins growing, Deo [Deommodore] Lenoir,” Samuel explained. “Then you go to the offensive end, you got (Brandon) Aiyuk, (George) Kittle, Trent (Williams), we got healthy quarterbacks, Christian (McCaffrey), me. From top to bottom, I feel like we the best team in the league.”

It’s a roster that also adds this fuel to the growing heated 49ers-Eagles rivalry: San Francisco adding prized interior defender from Philly Javon Hargrave via free agency to bolster the defensive line. Both teams are set to play each other in the regular season at Lincoln Financial Field in 2023.