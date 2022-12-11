Details Emerge After 49ers’ Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Injury: Report

The San Francisco 49ers — already stung with a bevy of injuries from the quarterback position, to the backfield to the defensive line — just suffered their latest blow during the second quarter of their Sunday, December 11 home contest involving Deebo Samuel.

The wide receiver had to leave the game with a left knee injury, which occurred on a running play. Samuel’s knee appeared to bend awkwardly and had to be carted off while the 49ers led 21-0 before halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel’s ailment was officially ruled a knee injury per 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Officially a knee injury for Deebo Samuel, according to the 49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 11, 2022

Erin Andrews of Fox Sports later revealed after halftime that Samuel was ruled out of the rest of the game.

But there was this positive report via NFL insider Jordan Schultz from The Score:

“Early indications are that #49ers WR Deebo Samuel did not suffer a serious injury, sources tell @theScore. I’m told the First-Team All-Pro WR badly twisted his ankle, but the team is optimistic he’s okay. Deebo will undergo more tests as a precaution,” Schultz posted.

Samuel Tried to Walk Away Under Own Power

Per Lombardi, he described how Samuel tried to walk off under his own power…but struggled.

“Deebo Samuel got up, tried to hop off the field, yelled in frustration and fell back down. The cart is out,” Lombardi tweeted.

Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners, though, caught video of a visibly frustrated Samuel once he had to be carted off.

#49ers Deebo Samuel visibly upset after being carted off the field with a leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yCvQdVhEy1 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 11, 2022

Teammates of Samuel immediately cleared the sidelines to console the 49ers All-Pro. Samuel produced four carries for 21 yards on the ground. He scored the 49ers’ opening touchdown through this toss play:

Also, he was leading the 49ers in receptions with four catches for 43 yards. Following the injury, supporters online immediately sent him well wishes including former 49ers teammate Richard Sherman.

Damn not @19problemz! Prayers up for him. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 11, 2022

Legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, however, vented his frustrations on social media by sending this suggestion to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ play-calling:

Jerry Rice is not happy after Deebo’s injury [via @JerryRice] pic.twitter.com/iyNZUzclJv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

The 49ers are already dealing with an influx of injuries as Samuel becomes the latest. Last week in the 33-17 romp of the Miami Dolphins quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to leave with a foot fracture. The QB position already lost original QB1 Trey Lance to a right ankle fracture in Week 2.

Meanwhile on defense, the 49ers lost defensive tackle Kevin Givens during the Bucs game with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to return. The defense also had to go without fellow interior defenders Hassan Ridgeway (pec) and Javon Kinlaw (knee).

This story will be updated.