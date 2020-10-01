Deebo Samuel Sends Strong Message With Latest Instagram Post

Deebo Samuel is back on the football field which is good news for the San Francisco 49ers as the team continues to fight through numerous injuries on both sides of the ball. Samuel gave fans an update on his status with his latest Instagram post noting he was “back in action with the bros.”

“Through hard times we always tend to find a way to push through,” Samuel noted. “Now let’s rock…… Back in action with the bros ❤️.”

Samuel’s post received comments from several of his Niners’ teammates including Trent Williams. The 49ers left tackle was particularly fired up about the speedy playmaker being back on the field.

“S— gettin real!!!” Williams commented.

Here is a look at Samuel’s Instagram post.

Samuel’s Status for Week 4 vs. Eagles Is Uncertain

Videos surfaced of Samuel back on the practice field, but the wide receiver’s status against the Eagles remains uncertain. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded cautiously optimistic that Samuel could play against the Eagles noting “if he can protect himself, he’ll be out there.”

“He’s healthy, so I just want to see him out there and get back in the swing of playing football,” Shanahan said, per 49ers.com. “It’s been a while since he has. I know he’s been working hard on his own with our trainers and everyone else with rehab. But we just need to see him go through three days (of practice) and what type of shape he’s in. And if he can protect himself, he’ll be out there.”

Samuel would be a big boost to the offense that could be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for another week. It sounds like Samuel’s status will depend on how his body responds to a full week of practice. Samuel has been recovering from a broken left foot he suffered during an offseason workout with 49ers teammates.

“49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot on Tuesday during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville and will be having surgery today, I’m told,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on June 18. “It is a Jones fracture, and he should be able to be on the field early in the season.”

The 49ers See Similarities Between Aiyuk & Samuel

The 49ers are anxious to see Samuel and rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk share the field together. Shanahan sees similarities between the playmaking abilities of Samuel and Aiyuk.

“You don’t take guys just to hand the ball off to them,” Shanahan noted, via 49erswebzone.com. “The same thing with Deebo. But when they are physical runners, when they have the speed to do it, and they compete while doing it, it’s always a good bonus. Deebo’s someone who is as good as I’ve been around at doing that last year. Aiyuk showed that a lot in his college tape, whether it was just catching the ball and running after the catch or getting some handoffs. He’s been really good in practice with us so far too.”

Aiyuk is coming off his breakout performance against the Giants in Week 3 where the team utilized his versatility in both the run and passing game. The rookie wideout finished with five receptions for 70 yards along with three carries for 31 rushing yards and a touchdown.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram