49ers Star Deebo Samuel Calls Out Media Over Viral Instagram Post

Deebo Samuel and Odell Beckham Jr. were directly linked again during Thanksgiving week.

It’s not because of the lengthy rumored possibility of both All-Pros teaming up on the San Francisco 49ers — which per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on Thursday, November 24 has no sign of happening with the NFL insider leaving out the Niners on OBJ’s reported December visits.

Instead, it was because of this Instagram post that left many wondering if Beckham was cryptically mentioning OBJ with this Instagram post:

As it was, Rob “Stats” Guerrera of Niners Nation on SB Nation mentioned the IG post in a tweet and included how Samuel “declined to make a pitch” for OBJ to come to S.F. in a previous November 10 interview.

Some fans began wondering if Samuel was referencing Beckham in the caption — with some saying “They don’t need him” and another saying “my chances at a 49er Odell jersey is diminishing before my eyes” on Twitter.

Samuel, though, decided to clear the air and reveal where he got the idea of the caption.

Instagram Caption Was Inspired by Grammy Winner

Samuel clarified on Black Friday that his IG post had nothing to do with Beckham. Instead, the inspiration behind the caption was from Grammy-winning Hip-Hop artist Lil’ Baby.

“Lol the media outta control. My caption on my insta post ain’t have nothing to do with obj. Literally lyric from @lilbaby4PF relax lol.” Samuel tweeted.

Lol the media outta control. My caption on my insta post ain’t have nothing to do with obj. Literally lyric from @lilbaby4PF relax lol. — Deebo (@19problemz) November 26, 2022

There were fans who rushed to Samuel’s defense.

Lmao my guy can’t even post rap lyrics anymore. — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 26, 2022

Others, however, questioned the timing of the tweet.

Nevertheless, Samuel and OBJ have shown to have mutual respect toward one another — especially when OBJ was seen consoling Samuel following the 49ers’ NFC title game loss to the Los Angeles Rams to Samuel tweeting his support for OBJ once he went down with the torn ACL during Super Bowl 56.

And turns out “we don’t do recruitin'” was in reference to the Grammy winner who’s worked with past renowned Hip-Hop names like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Kanye West, The Weeknd and Drake.

Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 12?

Now for a more pressing question involving the 2021 Pro Bowler: Will he suit up and play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 27 at Levi’s Stadium?

Samuel has been hampered by a hamstring injury. The 49ers opted to limit him during practices in preparation for the NFC South visitor.

The 49ers resumed practice in Santa Clara on Black Friday. And captured on film by ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner was Samuel going through drills.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is again in uniform and participating in early open portion on Friday. He’s been limited last two days. We will get update on his Sunday status from Kyle Shanahan in a little more than an hour. pic.twitter.com/jGZ4cvxpLP — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 25, 2022

Kyle Shanahan then took to the podium after practice to reveal Samuel’s status: Questionable.

The sixth-year head coach was then asked if Samuel’s hamstring stems from a previous ailment he was dealing with earlier this season.

“No, it was something different,” Shanahan explained. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn’t feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday and then we were safe about it.”

Samuel was one of two 49ers on Shanahan’s injury report. The other was defensive end and part-time defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who Shanahan listed as doubtful for the upcoming contest.

Meanwhile, Samson Ebukam was not listed on the injury report. The Athletic’s David Lombardi posted that the edge rusher will play Sunday.