$6.4 Million Defender Ready for Deebo Samuel Challenge: ‘100 Percent’

One year ago, Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers used a road trip to the Windy City to ignite their turnaround.

Chicago became the first destination in the 49ers’ path to the NFC title game, with Samuel burning the Bears with six catches for 171 yards in the 33-22 road victory that sparked the march toward the NFC title game. That 11-point win over the Bears eventually led to a 10-4 finish for the 49ers, which ended with them being four points shy of topping the Los Angeles Rams with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Fast forward to Tuesday, September 6, the rematch with the Bears is five days away. Much of the attention centers upon Trey Lance and Justin Fields sharing the field together in the first matchup of 2021 first round quarterbacks.

But there’s another major matchup that will have plenty of individual battles and intrigue…and a solo battle that could ultimately dictate who sets the tone for their teams.

That other pivotal matchup brings Samuel into the fold — then has a prized $6.4 million defender on the opposite side who’s already relishing the challenge of facing the 2021 All-Pro.

Who’s Motivated to Take on Samuel?

The Bears’ top cornerback option Jaylon Johnson gets to have his second contest with Samuel on Sunday, September 11.

Chicago is paying the native of Fresno, California $6,468,770 annually to take on the opposing best wide receiver. In this case, Johnson will more than likely be the top option in tracking down Samuel’s every move through the new coaching staff led by Matthew Eberflus.

Johnson told Chicago reporters on Monday, September 5 on Labor Day that this contest with Samuel presents an opportunity to turn up his own dial.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Johnson said when asked if he has extra motivation facing a guy like Samuel. “I mean, he just got paid. Everybody looks at him as that top five. So, I mean I feel like people look at me as that top guy. So, to go against him and then showcase what I can do is another step in the right direction for me.”

Johnson once had to deal with Davante Adams twice a season before the Green Bay Packers star became a part of a blockbuster offseason for wide receivers by joining the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Utah Ute also has to tangle with Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s also faced All-Pro Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints and Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp in the past. But what does he think makes Samuel dangerous? Johnson unveiled this answer.

“I would just say after the catch. I feel like a lot of his stuff is YAC yards,” Johnson said. “With his being turning into a running back after he catches the ball. We all know what he can do after he catches the ball, but I mean definitely a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands.”

Samuel Versus Johnson Breakdown

While Samuel surpassed the 170-yard mark in last year’s win, he only faced Johnson once.

And that was on a 16-yard connection from Jimmy Garoppolo where Johnson got the better end of Johnson as the nearest coverage defender.

Samuel went on to face seven different defenders that game — and averaged an astonishing 28.5 yards per catch.

Could Johnson, this time, be assigned to Samuel full-time? Time will tell but the 6-foot, 195-pounder and the Bears also have to contend with preseason star Danny Gray and the reinvigorated Brandon Aiyuk — who was the second-leading receiver that game with four catches for 45 yards.

Johnson, though, is one who doesn’t surrender anything past seven catches his side. Per Pro Football Focus, Johnson only allowed one game of six receptions: Week 7 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He produced four games of surrendering one catch or zero, which included last season’s season opener versus the Rams.

While the hype has surrounded Lance and Fields inside Soldier Field, Samuel versus Johnson presents one of the more epic wide receiver/cornerback confrontations fans will see come Sunday.